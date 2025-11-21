Tamil Nadu govt submits final draft SOP for public meetings to Madras High Court

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday submitted before the Madras High Court a copy of the final draft of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regulation and management of public gatherings in the state.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran produced a copy of the final draft of 46 page-SOP before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan when the petition filed by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and impleading petitions from AIADMK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi came up for hearing on November 21.

The petitions were filed in the wake of September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during the roadshow conducted by TVK party.

Directing the AAG to give a copy of the SOP to the petitioner and impleading petitioners, the bench posted to November 27, further hearing of the case.

The SOP stipulates 16 terms and conditions for the organisers to comply with for conducting public meetings, processions, demonstrations, protests, road shows, various large-scale events and public gatherings.

The terms and conditions included the one that the time duration specified in the permission order must be strictly adhered to. Road shows should generally be held within 3 hours duration.

The permission granted was subject to adherence to maximum crowd size anticipated as mentioned in the application and permission order.

If the actual crowd turnout exceeds anticipated crowd size mentioned in application substantially (more than 50 per cent), it will be construed as serious violation and appropriate action will be taken by the concerned police officer.

The SOP says the audience shall not be made to assemble unnecessarily in advance by more than 2 hours. Organisers shall ensure that participants were informed of the correct schedule to avoid long waiting periods.

The organiser shall bear full responsibility for crowd safety, regulation, structural safety of dais, barricades, pandals, all temporary structures, lighting and sound systems, electrical fittings and all related aspects including getting requisite clearances from authorities.

The organiser shall also ensure free passage for emergency rescue vehicles (ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles) throughout the duration of the event.

The organiser shall ensure that vulnerable persons such as pregnant women, senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities were safeguarded.

A separate enclosure shall be provided to them and separate volunteers shall be earmarked to take care of them, it added.

The SOP says in case of a procession, the organiser shall ensure that not more than one-half of the road was occupied by the procession, leaving other half of the road free for general traffic, so as to avoid hindrance to normal vehicular movement. PTI

