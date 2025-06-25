Actor Srikanth drug case: Actor Krishna on the run, more celebrities under scanner

The Chennai Police have escalated their probe into an alleged cocaine trafficking case, with actor Krishna now a prime target. Five special task forces have been deployed to apprehend the actor, who is believed to have gone into hiding after switching off his phone. The investigating team, which has already arrested actor Srikanth and others, is expanding across state lines, with police sources hinting that a prominent actress and other film industry figures may soon face questioning.

The Chennai Police are intensifying their crackdown on an alleged large cocaine trafficking network that has rocked the Tamil Nadu film industry. The investigation, initially centred in Chennai, has now extended to Kerala, where a special task force is pursuing actor Krishna. Authorities confirmed that Krishna is currently on the run, prompting the involvement of the Cyber Crime Division to track his whereabouts.

Arrests so far

The case first gained traction with the arrests of Pradeep Kumar and John, two individuals linked to the alleged drug trade. Based on their confessions, police zeroed in on actor Srikanth, whom the Nungambakkam Police apprehended. According to investigators, Kumar revealed that he procured cocaine through a former AIADMK functionary, Prasad, who allegedly supplied the drug to both Srikanth and Krishna. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, with top police sources indicating that more celebrities, including a well-known actress, could soon be summoned for questioning.

“Krishna is on the run, and we are leveraging all available resources, including cybercrime expertise, to locate him,” a senior police official said. Authorities suspect Krishna was in Kerala for a film shoot when he learned of the police’s intent to question him, after which he went incommunicado.

The police are also exploring leads that suggest the alleged drug network extends beyond Tamil Nadu, with connections in neighbouring states. “This is not an isolated case. The investigation is moving to the next level, and we expect more arrests in the coming days,” the official added.

What forensic experts say

Adding complexity to the case, forensic experts have highlighted the difficulties in securing convictions in drug-related cases. Dr. Sampath Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Saveetha University, explained, “Cocaine traces typically disappear from the bloodstream within 48 hours. However, users may exhibit withdrawal symptoms, such as restlessness and insomnia, which can persist for days. If a suspect goes into hiding for three to four days, it becomes challenging to prove drug use unless they are caught in possession of the substance.”

Dr. Kumar further noted that individuals under the influence of cocaine often experience intense drowsiness in the first 48 hours, followed by sleeplessness and agitation. “Possession of drugs carries a heavier penalty than mere consumption, which is harder to prove without physical evidence,” he said.

Police sources have hinted that the investigation could implicate more high-profile figures, including a prominent actress whose identity has not yet been disclosed. “The network is wider than initially thought, and we are following every lead,” a source close to the investigation said.

The case has also drawn attention to the role of intermediaries like Prasad, who allegedly facilitated the supply of cocaine to film personalities. Investigators are probing whether financial transactions or other incentives were involved in the alleged drug deals.

For now, the Tamil film industry and its fans are left grappling with the fallout of a scandal that shows no signs of slowing down. As one police official put it, “This is just the beginning. The truth will come out, no matter who is involved.”