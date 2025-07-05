TVK sounds poll bugle with Vijay as CM face: Will he make it? | Talking Sense With Srini

In this week’s episode of Talking Sense with Srini, The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan delves into the implications of actor Vijay’s political plunge ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), officially announcing him as its chief ministerial candidate, the conversation focuses on whether Vijay can make a dent in Tamil politics.



Challenging Dravidian giants

Srinivasan emphasises that Vijay’s entry will certainly “stir” the political waters in Tamil Nadu. But the big question is: Can that stir evolve into a “tsunami”? Tamil Nadu’s political ecosystem has long been dominated by two Dravidian giants — the DMK and the AIADMK. Any challenge to their duopoly would require not just charisma, but deep organisational strength, financial muscle and grassroots connect — areas where Vijay remains untested.



Vijay’s rejection of alliances with both the DMK and the BJP is particularly telling. While he has labelled the DMK his “political enemy” and criticised it for corruption and dynastic politics, he has also described the BJP as an “ideological enemy.” However, notably, his criticism of the AIADMK has been muted — a possible tactical decision aimed at not alienating its voter base.

Testing the waters in 2026

The discussion also draws parallels with past attempts by film stars to enter Tamil Nadu politics. While MGR and Jayalalithaa successfully transitioned from cinema to politics, more recent examples like Vijayakanth, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan reveal how turbulent that journey can be. Of these, only Vijayakanth managed to secure a significant vote share early on, although his momentum eventually faded.

Srinivasan notes that Vijay may be eyeing a long-term political strategy — potentially positioning himself for 2031 by testing the waters in 2026. If successful, he could break the long-standing TINA (there is no alternative) factor in Tamil Nadu politics. Yet, unlike Arvind Kejriwal’s rapid rise in Delhi, Tamil Nadu’s deep-rooted cadre-based politics and absence of a defining crisis may limit the space for such an abrupt disruption.

Attempting a hybrid narrative

As for alliances, both the DMK-led and AIADMK-BJP formations appear stable for now. Vijay may attempt to form a third front with like-minded parties, but third fronts historically haven’t fared well in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, he would need substantial funding not just for his campaign but also to support alliance partners — a critical factor in electoral mobilisation.



Ideologically, Vijay is attempting a hybrid narrative — blending Dravidianism with Tamil sub-nationalism. This dual positioning may appeal to young voters and the politically disengaged. Still, his lack of administrative experience, grassroots involvement, and clear policy articulation leave many questions unanswered.

In conclusion, while Vijay’s political debut is undeniably significant and adds intrigue to the 2026 race, whether he can truly upend the status quo remains to be seen. As Srinivasan puts it, “Yes, he would certainly stir. But does the stir become a tsunami? Not yet.”

