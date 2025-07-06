Annadurai to Vijay, how titans of Tamil cinema fared in electoral politics

Tamil Nadu’s political history is deeply intertwined with its vibrant film industry. Cinema has served as a powerful medium for leaders to connect with the masses, crafting populist narratives and championing social justice rooted in Dravidian ideology.

From CN Annadurai’s screenplays to superstar Vijay’s recent political foray, the journeys of these figures have met with various shades of success.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announcement to name Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has reignited a debate about the cinema-politics nexus.

Here is a look at the legacy of the key figures in this debate, their electoral performances, and the challenges of translating Kollywood fame into political success.

CN Annadurai: The pioneer

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, fondly known as “Arignar Anna,” was a screenwriter, playwright, and orator who used cinema to propagate Dravidian ideals. As a key figure in the DMK, he penned scripts for films like Nallathambi (1949) and Velaikkari (1949), embedding messages of social justice, anti-casteism, and Tamil pride.

His intellectual prowess and ability to connect with the masses made him a towering figure in both cinema and politics. Annadurai founded the DMK in 1949, leveraging his influence with film fans to mobilise voters.

In the 1967 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK won 137 of 234 seats, ending Congress dominance and making Annadurai the first non-Congress chief minister (1967-69).

Annadurai’s use of cinema as a political tool set a precedent for future leaders. His scripts addressed issues like land reform and caste oppression. His brief tenure as the chief minister laid the foundation for Dravidian governance, emphasising social welfare and Tamil identity.

M Karunanidhi: Lasting legacy

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, known as “Kalaignar (artist)” was a prolific screenwriter, playwright, and political strategist who played a pivotal role in the DMK’s rise. Entering cinema in the 1940s, Karunanidhi wrote scripts for films like Rajakumari (1947) and Parasakthi (1952), which blended Dravidian ideals with powerful dialogues on social justice, atheism, and Tamil nationalism.

A close associate of Annadurai, he succeeded him as the DMK leader and chief minister after the former's death in 1969. His literary and cinematic contributions, combined with his political acumen, made him a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s politics for over five decades.

Karunanidhi led the DMK to multiple victories in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: 1971 (184 seats), 1989 (150 seats), 1996 (173 seats), 2006 (96 seats), and 2011 (as part of an alliance). He served as the chief minister five times (1969-71, 1971-76, 1989-91, 1996-2001, and 2006-11), a record in Tamil Nadu.

However, he faced defeats in 1977 (48 seats), 1984 (24 seats), and 2001 (31 seats), thanks largely to the rise of the AIADMK under MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. His last major electoral success was in 2006, when the DMK-led alliance capitalised on anti-incumbency against Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK.

Karunanidhi’s cinematic work amplified the DMK’s ideological reach, with films like Parasakthi becoming cultural milestones.

His political career was marked by welfare schemes like free electricity for farmers and the Kalaignar Housing Scheme, though it also faced criticism over nepotism and corruption allegations. Karunanidhi’s ability to balance literary charisma with political pragmatism ensured the DMK’s enduring relevance, even in the face of strong rivals like MGR and Jayalalithaa. His son MK Stalin succeeded him as party chief after his death in 2018, and became the chief minister in 2021.

MGR: Matinee idol-CM

Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), Tamil Nadu’s first superstar-turned-politician, starred in over 100 films, often portraying heroic, pro-poor characters in movies like Malaikkallan (1954) and Enga Veettu Pillai (1965).

Initially a DMK member, MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 after a fallout with Karunanidhi. His carefully crafted image as a saviour of the downtrodden translated seamlessly into politics. MGR’s AIADMK won 130 seats in 1977, unseating the DMK and making him the chief minister. He retained power in 1980 (129 seats) and 1984 (132 seats), serving until he died in 1987.

His electoral success was driven by his massive fan base, particularly among women and rural voters, and welfare schemes like the mid-day meal scheme.

MGR’s cinematic charisma and populist policies made him a political icon. His fan clubs became grassroots political machinery, and his welfare initiatives cemented his image as “Puratchi Thalaivar” (revolutionary leader). His legacy endures in the AIADMK, over three decades after his death in 1987.

J Jayalalithaa: Iron woman

Jayaram Jayalalithaa, a leading Tamil actress who co-starred MGR, among other top heroes, in the 1960s and '70s, inherited his political mantle after his death. Despite facing misogyny and factionalism within the AIADMK, her resilience and strategic acumen made her a formidable leader. Her glamorous yet relatable cinematic image helped her connect with voters.

Jayalalithaa led the AIADMK to victories in 1991 (164 seats), 2001 (132 seats), 2011 (150 seats), and 2016 (134 seats), serving as the chief minister multiple terms (1991-96, 2001-06, and 2011-14). She beat the AIADMK's anti-incumbency to win the 2016 assembly election, but died later that year.

Her regimes were marked by populist schemes like the Amma Canteen but drew flak for corruption and authoritarianism. Losses in 1996 (4 seats) and 2006 (61 seats) highlighted the electorate’s volatility. Jayalalithaa proved that women could wield significant power in Tamil Nadu’s male-dominated politics.

Her ability to navigate alliances and leverage MGR’s legacy ensured her dominance, though her reliance on populism, and a small coterie of confidantes, sometimes overshadowed ideological consistency.

Star power not same as political success

Several actors have attempted to emulate the success of Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR, and Jayalalithaa, with varying results.

Sivaji Ganesan: The legendary actor founded the Tamizhaga Munnetra Munnani in 1988 but won no seats in the 1989 elections. He never made it big in politics, though he enjoyed phenomenal success in films.

Vijayakanth: The action star’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) secured 8.38% vote share in 2006 (1 seat) and 29 seats in 2011 but collapsed in 2016 (0 seats) due to poor alliances and weak organisation.

Kamal Haasan: His Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), launched in 2018, garnered 2.62% vote share in 2021 but won no seats, limited by a lack of grassroots presence despite his intellectual appeal. He has now become a Rajya Sabha MP with DMK support.

Rajinikanth: The superstar announced his political entry in 2017 but withdrew in 2020, citing health concerns. For at least a decade till then, he vacillated between taking the political plunge and refraining from it to focus on films.

They are the best examples to show star power alone is inadequate for political success. Actors need ideological alignment, robust party structures, and sustained voter engagement to succeed in Tamil Nadu’s competitive landscape.

Vijay: New kid on the block

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, whom his fans call “Thalapathy”, is a superstar with a career spanning over 30 years. His films, like Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018) carry socio-political messages, resonating with youth and marginalised communities.

Vijay launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024, positioning it as a third force against the DMK and AIADMK.

Last week, the TVK announced Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 elections, ruling out alliances with the DMK or BJP. He has never contested any election till date, raising much speculation on his ability to perform in electoral politics.

His strategy includes a statewide tour (September–December 2025) and a target of enrolling two crore party members. His upcoming film, Jana Nayagan (January 2026 release), is expected to bolster his “people’s hero” image. Observers suggest Vijay could disrupt the DMK-AIADMK bipolarity, potentially splitting the anti-incumbency vote.

Vijay’s strengths lie in his massive fan base, clean image, and resonance with youth, while opportunities to capitalise on anti-incumbency and local issues bolster his prospects.

However, weaknesses like his lack of political experience and TVK’s nascent structure, combined with threats from established parties and the risk of vote splitting, pose significant challenges.