Bhagwat wades into Thiruparankundram row, says 'awakened' Hindus in TN can resolve it

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has waded into the controversy over a lamp-lighting ritual at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, stating that the issue can be settled locally, through the 'awakening and strength' of Hindus in the state, without the need for national escalation.

On Wednesday (December 10), speaking at the "100 Years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons" event in Trichy, Bhagwat said the matter, currently sub judice before the Supreme Court, must conclude "favourably for Hindus".

The issue on hand

The controversy erupted during the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, when right-wing affiliated Hindu devotees sought to light a lamp at a stone pillar, atop the temple hillock, adjacent to Sikandar Badushah Shaheed Dargah.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in an order by Justice GR Swaminathan, directed authorities to permit the ritual at the hilltop site, citing historical precedence and devotees' rights. However, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the directive disrupted a long-standing practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam to maintain communal harmony. Clashes ensued last week between right-wing activists and police, prompting swift intervention to prevent escalation.

'Escalation not needed'

Bhagwat, responding to an audience query on whether the RSS should elevate the dispute to the national platform, said: "If the Thiruparankundram issue needs escalation, it will be done. But I don't think it needs to. The matter is now sub judice. Let it get resolved. The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu, I think, is enough to bring about the desired result."

He added that affiliated Hindu organisations in the state are actively engaged and will signal if higher intervention is required.

The RSS's entry into the fray marks a significant intervention in what has become a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics. Local Hindutva groups, including outfits like the Indu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani, have rallied behind the temple's claims, viewing the government's stance as an infringement on age-old rituals.

Bhagwat’s remarks resonated with an audience of over 5,000 swayamsevaks, who welcomed his comments with zeal.

Tagore slams remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore reacted sharply to Bhagwat's comment, terming his visit to Tamil Nadu an attempt "to ignite fire" and divide communities.

"The RSS chief has arrived to stoke unrest, but Tamil Nadu will reject this divisive agenda," Tagore said in Delhi.

Thiruparankundram, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, has long symbolised syncretic traditions where a Hindu temple coexists with nearby Islamic shrine and a Jain temple. Right-wing Hindutva devotees argue that the Deepathoon pillar, etched into the rockface, has been used for centuries to illuminate the hill during Karthigai Deepam, a festival marking the triumph of light over darkness.

The state government's appeal, filed under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, contends that altering the venue could inflame sensitivities in the diverse locality.

Legal experts note the Supreme Court's hearing could set precedence on balancing religious freedoms with public order. "This isn't just about a lamp; it's about reclaiming ritual spaces in a secular framework," observed Madras High Court advocate R Karthikeyan. Meanwhile, historians point to colonial-era records affirming the hilltop site's antiquity, fueling demands for archaeological surveys.