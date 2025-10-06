3 Vijay fans held for trolling Madras HC judge; two apologise in post-arrest videos

Chennai Cyber Crime Police have arrested three cadres of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for spreading defamatory content against a Madras High Court judge who had sharply criticised the party and its leader over the Karur stampede in which 41 people died.

Charges against accused

The accused were identified as Kannan, 24, from Pudukottai, David, 25, from Bargur, Krishnagiri district; and Hasthinapuram Sasi, 48, a resident of Chennai employed in a company in Erode.

Police sources told The Federal that additional suspects based abroad will be summoned for questioning through the embassies of their respective countries, escalating the probe into a broader network of social media trolls.

The arrests stem from posts on social media platforms where the accused allegedly attributed ulterior motives to the judge, subjected him to personal insults, and deliberately downplayed his stringent observations on the tragic Karur stampede —a case involving profound sorrow that drew the court's rebuke of TVK's handling. The content also disseminated false information, further maligning the judicial officer's integrity.

Following a meticulous investigation by the Cyber Crime Wing, the trio was pinpointed and taken into custody. Interrogations are underway, with police uncovering digital footprints linking the posts to coordinated efforts that could implicate more individuals. This development unfolds against the backdrop of heightened judicial discourse on social media harassment.

Accused apologise in ‘regret’ videos

In a heartfelt video statement recorded after his arrest, Kannan, an ardent Vijay supporter, admitted his lapse: "I came across the tragic Karur incident on Instagram. Being a Vijay fan, I voiced a misguided opinion about the judge. For that, the police have taken me into custody. I now recognise my error and humbly seek pardon from the Honourable Judge."

David, in his own post-arrest video from police custody, detailed his routine and regret: "I work in Bengaluru. After wrapping up my work day, I'd get active on social media. I had shared erroneous views about the judge. Chennai's St. Thomas Police have arrested me. I urge everyone not to make the same mistake as me. I convey my sincere apologies for my actions."

HC weighs in on trolling of judges

Meanwhile, during a separate hearing at the Madras High Court on a petition by celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj to safeguard his personality rights from defamatory remarks by costume designer Joy Crizildaa, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy addressed the pervasive issue of online trolling. The court, while refusing an interim injunction, issued notices to the defendants and scheduled the next hearing for October 22.

Justice Senthilkumar remarked on the personal attacks judges endure: "Even judges are being trolled. In fact, personally, we're being trolled for some of the orders we pass. Past is pulled in, family members are brought in." He advocated stoicism, adding, "We should only smile at this... When you reach a status in society, either politically or socially or even economically, these things are going to happen."

Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases against over 25 social media users accused of disseminating false information about the deadly Karur stampede, fuelling panic and misinformation in the aftermath.