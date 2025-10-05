Vijay’s bus driver booked for accidents on way to Karur before stampede

Trouble seems to be mounting for Vijay and his fledgling TVK party as the actor-politician’s campaign vehicle and its driver have now been booked in a new case even as the controversy over the stampede rages on.

A case has been registered against the driver in connection with an accident the vehicle was allegedly involved in while on its way to the September 27 Karur rally where a stampede later claimed 41 lives, news agency PTI reported quoting the police. The vehicle has also been included in the FIR.

The case is regarding an incident in which some fans of Vijay who were riding their motorcycles very close to the campaign bus — obviously to get a glimpse of the star — met with an accident. A video clip purportedly showing the accident was played by several TV channels and shared widely on social media.

HC questions lack of police action

The Madras High Court asked why no action was taken against the bus driver for its alleged involvement in the accident.

In its order, the court said, “…the videograph…clearly shows that the bus carrying Vijay, the leader of the political party, was involved in an accident. In the footage, it is visibly evident that two motorcycles were involved in the accident, and that the driver of the bus, having seen the incident, fled from the scene.”

Similarly, another accident at the rear end of the bus was also captured in a video clip. It was allegedly witnessed by a person seated on the front left side of the bus. In both instances, no FIR was registered by the police for the offences of hit and run, the court observed.

Cases booked

“This court expresses its deep anguish and concern over the failure of the authorities to take action. Even in the absence of a formal complaint from the aggrieved parties, it is the duty of the State to register a suo motu FIR and ensure that the accused face trial in accordance with law,” the court said.

On Sunday, multiple sources in the office of Karur Superintendent of Police and at the Velayuthampalaym police station confirmed to PTI that cases have been booked in connection with the accidents captured in the video involving collisions with the bus in which Vijay was travelling.

