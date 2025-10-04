Karur stampede: NCSC team visits victims' families, recommends govt jobs for kin

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), led by the Chairperson, Kishor Makwana, visited Karur district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday (October 4) to assess the situation following the stampede that claimed 41 lives during a rally organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The team visited families of SC victims, as well as officials, who have been directed to submit a “comprehensive report” in the matter.

The Commission has also recommended a government job for one member of each bereaved family.

The NCSC delegation comprised Kishor Makwana, NCSC Chairperson; Ravivarman, Director (State Office); R Stalin, Deputy Director, APCR (Atrocities and Protection of Civil Rights Wing) (Headquarters); and Senior Investigator Lister, along with the Karur District Collector and Superintendent of Police.

NCSC's statement

“The visit commenced with an inspection of the scene of occurrence where the tragedy took place, followed by a comprehensive assessment of the situation,” the NCSC said in a statement. The delegation later visited the homes of 12 of the 15 SC victims who lost their lives in the stampede.

Expressing grief and solidarity, Makwana conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the Commission’s full support. “The Commission stands firmly with the Scheduled Caste community in this hour of pain and tragedy,” he said, adding that the NCSC would ensure justice and sustained relief for those affected.

“Chairperson held a detailed discussion with the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other officials concerned regarding the tragic incident. During the interaction, the Chairperson emphasised the need for accountability and transparency in handling the aftermath of the tragedy,” the NCSC noted further in the statement.

NCSC's assurance

“The officials were directed to submit a comprehensive report covering all aspects of the occurrence, including: crowd management and safety arrangements, police deployment and adequacy of security measures, venue approval process, and relief measures extended to victims’ families,” it added.

The NCSC said it had also assured the families that “all possible support from the Central Government would be extended” and recommended that “one eligible member from each bereaved family be given a government job” to ensure “long-term livelihood security”, citing the victims’ poor socio-economic background.

“The commission expresses its deepest sorrow at the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident, which led to the death of 41 innocent people and left more than a hundred grievously injured, stands as a painful reminder of the human cost of such unfortunate events,” the Commission said.

“According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when the crowd swelled beyond expectation and surged uncontrollably upon the arrival of Thiru. Vijay at the venue. In the chaos, men, women, and children were caught in the crush, with several being trampled. This sorrowful incident has caused irreparable loss to families and has shocked the conscience of the nation,” it added.