Tamil Nadu elections: To go solo or be in NDA alliance, TVK in a spot

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is still undecided: whether to contest all seats independently or join a coalition. If the latest developments are any indication, the party might join the National Democratic Alliance, though a final decision has not been taken yet.

Party chief Vijay prepares to fly to New Delhi Saturday (March 14) evening aboard a private jet. According to senior TVK sources, the actor-turned-politician is scheduled to appear in person at the CBI office in Delhi on Sunday (March 15) morning, around 9 am, in connection with the ongoing Karur stampede case.

Members’ opinion

TVK is inching closer to a possible alliance with the NDA for the upcoming Assembly polls, after an overwhelming majority of its district secretaries voiced strong support for joining hands rather than contesting alone. In a video-conference meeting convened by party general secretary N Anand on Thursday (March 12), 120 out of the party’s 132 district secretaries participated in a detailed discussion on whether TVK should align with the NDA.

Also read: TN elections: Why TVK joining NDA may be suicidal | Talking Sense With Srini

According to sources close to the party, 98 secretaries backed the idea of forging into an alliance, citing the momentum and wider reach it would bring.

While most participants favoured a tie-up, they were unanimous on one condition - TVK’s identity and importance must not be diluted. “We should secure a substantial number of seats so that our party’s voice remains strong within any alliance,” several secretaries reportedly told the leadership. A smaller section, however, argued that TVK already enjoys massive grassroots support and could win on its own strength without compromising its independence.

All 120 participants, however, made it clear that they would abide by whatever final decision the party high command, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, takes. The development comes just days after TVK chief Vijay held the first round of interviews with aspirants who had submitted applications for 60 constituencies. No further interviews have been scheduled so far, fuelling speculation that the party is recalibrating its strategy in view of a possible alliance.

Question on CM candidate looms

Party insiders say that if TVK joins the NDA fold, potentially along with the AIADMK, the party may be allotted around 45 seats. This marks a significant shift from Vijay’s repeated public assertion that TVK would contest all 234 assembly constituencies independently.

Also read: Will Vijay blink? BJP pushing hard to bring TVK into NDA fold: Sources

The biggest question now looming over any alliance is leadership: who will be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate? Speculation is rife that Vijay could be offered the Deputy chief minister post in a post-poll arrangement. While the actor himself may accept such a role, party insiders wonder whether his vast fan base, the backbone of TVK’s support, would be willing to settle for anything less than the top job.

With the election clock ticking, the coming days are expected to be decisive. TVK’s leadership is likely to hold further consultations before announcing its final stand on alliances. Launched with much fanfare promising a “new politics,” the party now finds itself at a crossroads balancing its ambitious solo-flight dreams with the pragmatic realities of coalition arithmetic in Tamil Nadu’s fiercely competitive political landscape.

Dual strategy

TVK has kept two fully ready blueprints:

Independent contest plan: Full-scale preparations, including candidate shortlisting, campaign machinery, and booth-level mobilisation, are already in advanced stages for fighting all 234 constituencies alone, in line with Vijay’s earlier public stand.

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Alliance plan: Simultaneously, district and state-level office-bearers have been instructed to prepare seat-sharing calculations, coordination mechanisms, and campaign adjustments should the party decide to join the NDA (possibly with AIADMK). Sources confirmed that both tracks are progressing simultaneously so the party can switch gears instantly once the high command makes the final decision.

Further clarity on the party’s final strategy is expected once Vijay returns from Delhi and discusses it with the core team.