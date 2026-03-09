Will Vijay blink? BJP pushing hard to bring TVK into NDA fold: Sources

The BJP’s central leadership is actively attempting to bring actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to multiple sources. Offers of up to 50 seats and even the Deputy Chief Minister post are reportedly on the table. However, TVK sources indicate the party is insisting that Vijay be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate and that it be allotted more than 80 seats.

Talks appear to have reached the national level. Key TVK functionaries are said to have engaged in discussions in Delhi with BJP leaders. The TVK, however, has confirmed that no final decision has been taken yet. These reports come amid growing speculation over the past few days that the NDA, led by the AIADMK in the state, is extending an invitation to Vijay. Earlier indications suggested that the AIADMK-led alliance could offer him between 40 and 50 constituencies.

‘What Pawan Kalyan told Vijay’

BJP senior leader KS Radhakrishnan has publicly shared details of conversations that reportedly influenced the outreach. According to Radhakrishnan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan spoke directly with Vijay. Drawing from his own experience, Pawan Kalyan is said to have recalled that neither he nor his brother Chiranjeevi could win elections earlier.

Without a “Chanakya-like strategy”, victory is impossible, Pawan Kalyan is said to have told Vijay. Jana Sena then tied up with the TDP to join the NDA, and secured two Lok Sabha and 23 Assembly seats “while preserving Jana Sena’s identity”, the Telugu leader reportedly said.

Radhakrishnan added that he had spoken to Vijay twice on the matter but found no clear decision from the TVK leader so far. He noted that the path remains open through Pawan Kalyan’s intervention, describing the current situation as one where Vijay’s future in the alliance looks bright if he chooses wisely.

“This is today’s reality,” Radhakrishnan stated.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has repeatedly emphasised in the past that defeating the DMK requires Vijay’s entry into the NDA. However, Vijay has previously described the BJP as an “ideological enemy”, making any alliance a complex proposition under pressure.

Mixed signals from AIADMK-BJP camp

On the other side, strong denials have emerged from the AIADMK-BJP camp. It has been categorically stated that no talks have been held with TVK regarding joining the alliance. The reports of offering the Deputy Chief Minister post to Vijay are described as “complete rumours”. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is projected as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader Nainar Nagendran dismissed speculation about an alleged Deputy Chief Minister offer to Vijay within the AIADMK-BJP alliance when responding to media queries. AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy also stated he had “no information” about any renewed attempts to bring TVK into the NDA.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, through spokesperson ANS Prasad, has publicly urged Vijay to join the AIADMK-BJP alliance to prevent the DMK from returning to power.

“If Vijay’s ambition is truly to stop the DMK, he should join the NDA. The alliance will give him a deserving place,” Prasad said, warning against any split in anti-DMK votes.

When The Federal contacted two senior AIADMK leaders, they confirmed that the negotiations were held in New Delhi and not in Chennai. However, a final decision is yet to be arrived at between both sides. Seat numbers are clearly not okay with either party at this stage, it appears.