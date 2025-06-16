Tamil Nadu ADGP Jayaram arrested for alleged role in kidnapping minor

In a key development, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police at the Madras High Court in Chennai on Monday (June16), after a direct order from Justice P Velmurugan.

The court has also directed the KV Kuppam MLA ‘Poovai’ Jagan Moorthy, leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi, to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe.

The arrest is linked to a May 10 kidnapping case in Tiruvallur district, where Jayaram is accused of involvement in the abduction of a minor, the brother of Dhanush, a young man who had married a woman against her family's wishes.