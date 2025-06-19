SC quashes Madras HC order, directs TN govt to transfer ADGP case to CB-CID

The Supreme Court has overturned a Madras High Court order directing the arrest of Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram in an alleged abduction case.



The SC has also directed the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). The apex court’s decision comes amid controversy over the high court’s handling of the case, ensuring a more impartial probe.

Soft approach

Initially, Madras High Court judge P Velmurugan verbally ordered Jayaram’s arrest, but his written order softened the directive, instructing authorities to “secure him in accordance with law.” On the same day, Thiruvallur police took Jayaram into custody, questioned him for over 12 hours, and subsequently released him. The Supreme Court, after hearing counsels for the petitioner and the respondent state, set aside the high court’s order, citing contentious circumstances.

The bench noted that Jayaram’s suspension was enacted under Rule 3 of the All India Service Rules, 1969, due to an ongoing investigation, not the high court’s directive. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, informed the court that further action on the suspension would depend on the investigation’s findings. The court ruled that Jayaram could challenge the suspension through legal remedies but ordered the case’s transfer to CB-CID, a move the Tamil Nadu government did not contest. The court also requested the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to reassign this case and related matters to another bench.

Prudent move

Senior advocates have welcomed the transfer of the case to CB-CID, calling it a prudent step. Many opined that the Tamil Nadu government should have entrusted the investigation to CB-CID from the outset to ensure transparency and fairness. The matter now stands disposed of, with the CB-CID tasked to conduct a thorough probe into the high-profile case.

The kidnapping case involving Tamil Nadu ADGP HM Jayaram stems from a family dispute over a love marriage. On May 6, 2025, Lakshmi, a resident of Kalambakkam, filed a complaint alleging that her 16-year-old son was abducted by men linked to the family of her elder son Dhanush’s wife, Vijaya Sri, from Theni district.



Dhanush had married Vijaya Sri against her family’s wishes, prompting the couple to go into hiding. Unable to locate them, the girl’s family, allegedly with the help of hired men and Kilvaithina Kuppam MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy, kidnapped Lakshmi’s younger son, who was later found injured near a hotel. Investigations revealed that Jayaram’s official vehicle was used to drop off the boy, implicating the ADGP in the case.