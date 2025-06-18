SC calls HC order to arrest TN ADGP in kidnapping case ‘shocking’, questions suspension

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 18) expressed shock over the Madras High Court’s directive to arrest Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram into an alleged kidnapping case linked to a family dispute over a love marriage.

“He is a senior police officer. These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising,” said the bench comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Prasanna B Varale.

SC questions swift suspension

While hearing Jayaram’s plea against the high court order, the top court questioned the state government’s decision to suspend him, while emphasising the need for due process.

The state government, in its defence, clarified that Jayaram was not formally arrested but had voluntarily joined the investigation as directed by the high court. The government told the court that the IPS officer was released by Tuesday evening.

What is Jayaram accused of?

The case stems from a complaint filed by Lakshmi, a resident of Tiruvallur, who alleged that her younger son, aged 16, was abducted by miscreants after her elder son married a woman against her family’s wishes.

The Madras High Court, while hearing an anticipatory bail plea by KV Kuppam MLA “Poovai” Jagan Moorthy, had ordered the police to arrest Jayaram to probe his alleged role in facilitating the abduction by providing his official vehicle. Justice P Velmurugan of the high court emphasised that “no one is above the law,” criticising the ADGP’s alleged actions and the MLA’s involvement in what he termed a “kangaroo court.”

Arrest and suspension

The Tamil Nadu government, represented by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, suspended Jayaram on June 17, a day after his detention following the high court’s order. However, the state informed the Supreme Court that the officer was released shortly after and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Jayaram’s plea challenging the High Court’s arrest order, questioning the procedural fairness and the abrupt suspension.

Marathon interrogation

Jayaram underwent several hours of interrogation at the Thiruvalangadu police station in Tamil Nadu, following a summons issued by the Madras High Court in connection with an alleged abduction case. During the session, Jayaram’s statement was formally recorded by the authorities. He was subsequently released after the interrogation, as confirmed by the Tamil Nadu government, which emphasized that the senior IPS officer was not arrested but had voluntarily joined the investigation as directed by the court.