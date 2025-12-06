Praveen Chakravarty-Vijay meeting: TN Congress files complaint with AICC

The Tamil Nadu Congress has sought disciplinary action against All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty for meeting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, it is learnt.

K Selvaperunthagai, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), reportedly complained to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against Chakravarthy.

Sources close to Selvaperunthagai said he, along with his close aides, approached AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, on Friday evening (December 5), urging immediate intervention.

They alleged that Chakravarty’s repeated interactions with Vijay, including a nearly hour-long closed-door meeting at the actor’s Pattinapakkam residence on Friday, violated party discipline and undermined ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

What AICC in-charge said

The complaint comes just days after the AICC’s five-member committee, headed by Chodankar, held preliminary talks with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

“This is not an isolated incident. Praveen’s actions are creating confusion at a critical juncture when we need to solidify our alliance with the DMK,” a senior TNCC leader told The Federal, seeking anonymity.

The sources added that Chakravarty’s proximity to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made his moves particularly damaging, as they were perceived as ''tacit high command signals''.

In a late Friday telephonic exchange with Selvaperunthagai, Chodankar was apprised of the grievance, sources said. However, when contacted by The Federal on Saturday morning about the Praveen-Vijay meeting and its implications for party unity, the AICC in-charge maintained a studied distance.

“It’s a meeting between two individuals. What comment can I make on that?” Chodankar remarked curtly, emphasising that such personal interactions had no bearing on official party matters. Pressed on whether the national leadership was aware of Chakravarty’s outreach, given his role as head of the party’s data analytics wing and a key strategist for Rahul and if it signalled exploratory talks with TVK, Chodankar reiterated the party’s commitment to the INDIA Bloc.

“Selvaperunthagai has been informed. I will convey this to the high command,” he told The Federal, adding, “I cannot tell you what I will say to the leadership.”

TNCC chief not aware of meeting

Chodankar also underscored the need for discretion in alliance discussions, advising TNCC leaders against airing seat-sharing demands or coalition government aspirations publicly, as it could jeopardise negotiations with the DMK.

The current furore has reignited old wounds from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where reports suggest the DMK denied Chakravarty the Mayiladuthurai parliamentary seat after deeming his activities, including aggressive outreach and perceived overreach in alliance circles, inappropriate. Initially chosen for South Chennai and later Mayiladuthurai, Chakravarty was sidelined in favour of other candidates, a decision that reportedly irked his backers in the national leadership. TNCC insiders claim this history fuelled Chakravarty’s 'parallel diplomacy' with emerging players like TVK, seen as a hedge against perceived slights from the DMK-led front.

Adding to the intrigue, Selvaperunthagai struck a markedly different tone during a Saturday morning press interaction at Dr. BR Ambedkar’s statue in Chennai, where he paid tributes on the leader’s death anniversary.

“I have no knowledge of any such meeting. Our focus is solely on talks with the DMK through the official committee. The INDIA Bloc is rock solid,” he asserted, distancing the TNCC from the episode.

When questioned on potential action against Chakravarty, the TNCC chief said, “If it happened without our nod, the national leadership will decide.” He dismissed similar past encounters such as Karur MP Jothimani and TVK functionary Arun Raj’s 'accidental' brush with Vijay, as inconsequential, insisting social media buzz should not be mistaken for strategy.

I met Vijay, confirms Chakravarthy

Chakravarty, when reached by Puthiyathalaimurai, sister concern of The Federal, confirmed the meeting but offered scant details.

“Yes, I met Vijay, but contrary to the propaganda, it wasn’t about me joining TVK. That’s all I can say for now,” he stated, fuelling further speculation.

Highly-placed Congress sources, however, insisted the interaction had the blessings of Rahul’s inner circle, describing it as an 'intelligence-gathering exercise' on TVK’s rising appeal among youth and urban voters.

Political analysts view the episode as a symptom of Congress’s dual-track approach in Tamil Nadu, bolstering the DMK alliance while keeping lines open with disruptors like TVK, which boasts massive rally turnouts and Vijay’s star power.

“Vijay’s openness to power-sharing has tempted some in Congress to push for more seats or a coalition government. Praveen’s role amplifies that,” said Priyan, a Chennai-based observer.

With the DMK considering the Congress a 'natural ally' and Rahul describing Stalin as his 'elder brother', any move perceived as the Congress high command reaching out to the fast-rising TVK has caused discomfort in the DMK camp.

Reacting to Chakravarthy's interactions with Vijay, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran quipped that the meeting exposed “clear signs of confusion” in the DMK-Congress front.