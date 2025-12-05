Former AIADMK leader Nanjil Sampath joins Vijay's TVK

Sampath Nanjil, a former leader of MDMK and AIADMK and a noted orator, on Friday (December 5) joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party of actor-turned-politician Vijay last year, in Chennai.

The senior leader, who is also a Dravidian activist, officially joined his new party at its headquarters in Panaiyur, where Vijay welcomed him. The veteran has been speaking in support of Vijay for a past few weeks and eventually joined his party.

In a post on X, Sampath said in Tamil after joining the party, "I joined the Tamil Nadu Victory Movement in the presence of my brother @TVKVijayHQ The moment he saw me, he said, “Do you know I’m your fan?” and I was thrilled to my core. I will engage in the task of taking the Tamil Nadu Victory Movement across the entire nation. Victory is ours!"

Reports cited TVK sources as saying that Sampath is likely to get a key responsibility within the party's set-up.

Sampath called Vijay more charismatic and said he attracted more people than leaders such as Chief Minister MK Stalin or Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, ANI reported. Also, on the ongoing Karthigai Deepam row, Sampath said the TVK chief has been silent so far since the matter is sub-judice. "He will react shortly," the agency quoted him as saying.

Samapth was once in MDMK and AIADMK

Sampath's joining the TVK comes exactly 13 years ago after he joined the AIADMK in the presence of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. He was in that party till 2017 when he briefly shifted base to the AIADMK's breakaway faction AMMK. In the 2019 general election, Sampath joined and campaigned for the DMK for a brief period.

Sampath was once known to be close to MDMK chief Vaiko and was its propaganda secretary. He exited the party after nearly two decades after falling out with Vaiko and called on the AIADMK leadership. He was immediately given the role of the party's deputy propaganda secretary. His departure from the AIADMK happened soon after the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Sampath, who has also acted in a few Tamil films such as Sembi, Jolly O Gymkhana and LKG, was born in Manalikkara in Kaniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. He did his schooling at his place of birth and pursued higher studies at South Travancore Hindu College.

Sampath joins TVK after Sengottayian

The veteran leader's joining the TVK comes months ahead of the state elections. Last month, K A Sengottayian, who was expelled from the AIADMK, also joined Vijay's outfit. He said former ministers from other parties will also join the TVK in days to come.