Cong fast-tracks 2026 seat-sharing talks with DMK; delegation meets Stalin

In a move that signals uncharacteristic haste on the part of the Congress party, a five-member high-level delegation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in connection with the upcoming 2026 TN assembly elections, at the DMK headquarters in Arivalayam, on Wednesday (December 3).

The Congress delegation described its meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as a “courtesy call”. The "closed-door huddle", however, has sparked off speculation that seat-sharing negotiations are already on at a feverish pace for the 2026 Assembly elections, with the Congress pushing for a bigger slice of the pie than its 2021 haul.

The delegation comprised AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Kirti Azad Shodankar, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, Congress legislative party leader M Rajesh Kumar, and AICC secretaries Suraj MN Hegde and Nivedith Alva.

This visit comes in the backdrop of deepening faultlines in the INDIA bloc's unity, though Congress leaders maintained that the alliance remains 'rock solid' in Tamil Nadu.

INDIA bloc thrives in TN

Speaking to reporters after their meeting with the DMK chief, Selvaperunthagai struck a conciliatory yet firm tone, "This meeting is a gesture of respect to the Chief Minister. The INDIA alliance is stronger than ever in Tamil Nadu and this meeting is proof. Formal seat-sharing talks will begin after our committee's formation. We've put all doubts about the coalition's existence to rest."

However, he dodged specifics on seat demands, adding cryptically, "We'll discuss allocations later."

What's behind the urgency?

Traditionally, the Congress has played the long game during elections in Tamil Nadu, often dragging its feet on seat-sharing until the eleventh hour.

In 2021, under then-TNCC chief KS Alagiri, who famously teared up during negotiations the party settled for 25 seats, clinching 18 victories as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). This time, however, the grand old party appears to be accelerating the process, forming its negotiation panel weeks ahead of the DMK's own seat-sharing committee.

Political observers attributed this shift to multiple issues such as INDIA bloc having to face a resurgent BJP and the AIADMK; the internal pressures for a stronger regional footprint, and notably, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in TN politics. All of these factors are spurring the Congress to act fast.

Sources close to the TNCC revealed that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken directly with TVK chief Vijay over the phone on two occasions in recent months. They were most likely exploring a possible alliance, they said.

TVK card

One senior Congress source said, "If the DMK keeps trimming seat numbers to accommodate allies like VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, who's demanding seats in double digit numbers or to onboard heavyweights such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK, led by S Ramadoss's son Anbumani) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Congress might as well tilt toward TVK as a Plan B."

"We're using the TVK card to leverage better terms from the DMK," he said.

The DMK, which contested 164 seats in 2021 and doled out the rest to partners, faces a delicate balancing act.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) already boasts stalwarts like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI(M), CPI, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Adding PMK and DMDK could squeeze the pie further, potentially irking the Congress, which is eyeing at least 30-35 seats, and even a post-poll governance share if the alliance sweeps back to power.

Cracks in DMK-Congress ties?

The strong ties between the DMK and Congress have endured since 2001, weathering storms like the 2G scam fallout and Jayalalithaa's dominance and reign in TN.

Yet, all is not well in this alliance. Last month, at a joint event, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived fashionably late, prompting Selvaperunthagai to feign an exit citing "another commitment". In a last-minute twist, the two shared the stage briefly only for the Congress leader to slip away soon after, leaving aides chuckling about "alliance awkwardness".

However, the meeting between the Congress delegation and Stalin has put all the doubts to rest. The discussions at the meeting reportedly covered campaign blueprints, coordinated grassroots efforts, and strategies to counter opposition narratives.

The DMK brass is now slated to convene with other SPA partners, aiming to wrap up the first round of seat talks swiftly ahead of the May 2026 polls. For now, the alliance umbrella holds, say political experts, but how many seats will it shelter remains to be seen?

Congress confirms

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai told The Federal , “All of you have been speculating for weeks which alliance is Congress going to join? East? West? North? South? Today, with this meeting with the Chief Minister, we have put an end to all your guesses and firmly confirmed that Congress is with the DMK-led alliance.”

When asked the crucial question “How many seats did you ask for?” Selvaperunthagai side-stepped it replying, “That will be discussed later.”

Commenting on the latest development, political analyst Ravidaran Duraisamy said, "It's very clear that DMK has not yet formed a seat-sharing negotiation committee. But why is the Congress in such a hurry? Or, is the DMK in a hurry because it doesn't want the Congress to leave their alliance? These are the questions that need to be asked. We'll find out the answers in a few more weeks.”