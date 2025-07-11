NTK holds unique livestock conference in Madurai; Seeman bats for grazing rights

In a one-of-a-kind event, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) organised a massive conference titled ‘Grazing land is our right’ at Virathanur village near Madurai, bringing together thousands of goats and cattle and their owners from across Tamil Nadu. The event, hosted by NTK’s farmers’ wing, aimed to highlight the importance of grazing lands and the challenges faced by livestock farmers.

Strong pitch for rural traditions

The conference venue featured a stage facing an enclosure secured with iron fences, where hundreds of native cattle stood, creating a striking visual. NTK’s chief coordinator Seeman delivered a fiery speech, emphasising the significance of natural farming, livestock rearing, and traditional livelihoods like toddy tapping, palm climbing, and self-sustaining practices. Known for his advocacy of rural traditions, Seeman recently made headlines by climbing a palm tree near Tiruchendur to extract toddy, sparking widespread attention.

Grazing land our right: Seeman

Addressing the gathering, Seeman lambasted restrictions imposed by the Forest Department on the grazing of livestock in forest areas, which he claimed has led to food scarcity for goats and cattle. "Grazing land is our right," he asserted, urging the government to restore access to grazing lands and allow livestock in forest areas.

He criticised the departments of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, calling them "namesake" institutions that fail to support livestock farmers.

Seeman questioned the environmental narrative, asking, "Does the grazing of cattle cause more harm than blasting mountains with dynamite for mining?" He highlighted the role of tribal communities in protecting forests and argued that livestock rearing is not a shame but a matter of pride and cultural heritage. "It’s not humiliation; it’s an honour," he asserted. He further challenged authorities, stating, "If grazing lands are not provided, I will personally take goats and cattle to graze in forests. Let them file cases; I won’t back down."

‘Misplaced priorities’

Seeman also pointed out the economic contributions of the livestock sector, noting that cattle-related industries generated Rs 28,000 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 30,000 crore in 2023-24, with India’s dairy market valued at Rs 13.5 lakh crore and Tamil Nadu’s at Rs 1.28 lakh crore. In contrast, he criticized the Rs 50,000 crore revenue from TASMAC (state-run liquor shops), questioning misplaced priorities.

Seeman accused entities with vested interests of "stealing" grazing lands, leaving livestock with nowhere to feed. "Since the time of the Mullai forests, we’ve been grazing our cattle, but now we’re denied access," he said, adding that even the cattle seem to ask, "Where do we voice our grievances?"

He criticised environmental degradation, pointing to polluted rivers like the Vaigai, where sand mining and quarry blasting disrupt ecosystems. "You claim rivers and mountains as your right, but what about the animals affected by your actions?" he asked.

‘Give cattle voting rights, they’ll choose better’

He also raised concerns about projects like the neutrino observatory in Theni, which plans to use 50,000 tons of explosives to carve out mountains, questioning its impact on wildlife.

Seeman defended livestock rearing as a cultural practice, not just a profession, saying, "Only a Tamil celebrates cattle with festivals like Pongal." He criticised modern agriculture for destroying fodder through chemical fertilisers and land acquisition for industrial projects like airports and SIPCOT estates. Seeman took a dig at voters, saying, "You fail to elect good leaders. Give voting rights to cattle, and we’ll choose better ones!"

He reiterated the ongoing struggle over Jallikattu, noting that the ban has not been fully lifted, and cases against protesters remain pending.

Why traditional livelihood matters

While Seeman’s political stance may not resonate with everyone, the conference has been hailed as a significant step in addressing a pressing issue. Grazing lands across Tamil Nadu are rapidly being converted into real estate, a dangerous trend that threatens the livelihoods of livestock farmers and the state’s food security.

Journalist Savithri Kannan highlights the cultural and ecological importance of livestock rearing, stating, “Livestock rearing and grazing are tied to nature and the food chain. Without these communities, urban dwellers would struggle to access food. It’s not a lowly profession; it should not be demeaned.”

Seeman’s recent protest, where he climbed a palm tree near Tiruchendur to extract toddy, drew ridicule from some quarters. However, Kannan points out that Tamil Nadu is the only state in India to impose a ban on palm climbing, a traditional practice integral to rural economies. “Seeman’s actions, whether climbing palms or advocating for grazing lands, bring attention to the erosion of traditional livelihoods,” he told The Federal.

‘Political stunt,’ says DMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) sharply criticised the conference, with some leaders dismissing it as a political stunt. The DMK argues that it has uplifted the descendants of livestock farmers through education and development. However, critics like Kannan counter this narrative, emphasising that livestock rearing should not be stigmatised. “Portraying it as inferior undermines its role in sustaining our food systems,” he told The Federal.