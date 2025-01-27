Seeman’s attack on Periyar backfires; cadres leave in hordes

While Seeman’s political career with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) never took off spectacularly, the former actor-filmmaker seems to have further dug his grave by launching a vitriolic attack on Dravidian icon and social reformer Periyar.

Swimming in a political ocean teeming with Dravidian parties, Seeman may have gained media attention with his controversial comments against Periyar, but they have also driven away cadres from his party to the DMK or Vijay’s TVK, both of which share a similar Tamil nationalist political ideology. Now, the future of his party is at stake.

Close to 3,000 cadres from NTK joined the DMK last week, and many to TVK.

Not “Periyar land” but “Chera-Chola-Pandya land”

In his recent speeches, Seeman mentioned that Tamil Nadu should not be called “Periyar land” but rather the land of Tamil kings such as the Cheras, Cholas, and Pandyas.

“I have been saying it again and again. No one should refer to this as Periyar soil. This is Chera, Chola, Pandian soil. We do not have Periyar soil—Periyar is the soil,” said Seeman.

In early January, his claim that Periyar encouraged incestuous relationships drew severe criticism, not just from the DMK, AIADMK, and Dravidian organisations but also from many women’s rights organisations. His virulent speech only gained support from the BJP camp.

Also read: Exodus of cadres: Can Seeman's loss be Vijay's gain?

Foul-mouthed leader

When questioned by journalists recently about his attacks on Periyar, Seeman lost his temper. At a press conference in Coimbatore, when a woman journalist questioned his intentions, he used unparliamentary language instead of answering her. Many women’s rights organizations have condemned his behaviour.

Currently, Seeman is facing over 70 cases in various police stations across Tamil Nadu, all related to his controversial comments on Dravidian ideology and Periyar.

Speeches not fiery but funny: Former party man

A former district-level functionary in NTK and a newbie in DMK told The Federal that Seeman has become an example of how not to be a leader of a political party.

“I joined the party in 2016. My father worked for the welfare of Eelam Tamils and also believed in Tamil nationalism. I was easily attracted towards Seeman because of his fiery speeches on Eelam Tamils. But in recent times, he has become quirky. His speeches have become a comedy show. I want to be a cadre in a political party that is professional and guide me in the right direction,” said the functionary who did not want to be named.

He added that he was hurt when Seeman spoke “nonsense” about Periyar. “Though Periyar was an atheist, I revere him as a god. It is only because of Periyar that we enjoy reservation and have social justice policies implemented in the state. My family faced severe forms of caste discrimination, and we overcame all the shame only because of his speeches. No political party can sustain in Tamil Nadu speaking against Periyar. NTK is the recent example,” he added.

Also read: To stem 'Vijay effect', rattled TN parties rush to woo young voters

Gloating DMK

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Seeman’s attacks on Periyar were expected to alienate his supporters and lead many to join the DMK.

His son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said it was as natural as for a child to return to its mother.

“No matter who holds and pampers a child, it is natural for the latter to return to its mother in the end. Similarly, 3,000 members from opposition parties have joined the DMK, which safeguards Tamil land, culture, and Tamil people’s rights. We are delighted to welcome these new comrades,” said Udhayanidhi.

Series of attacks on Periyar

The spate of Seeman’s hate speeches against Periyar started at Vadalur on December 9. He claimed that Periyar had “demeaned” the Tamil language and considered it “inferior”.

In another speech, he claimed that Periyar did not lead any anti-Hindi agitation but promoted the language instead by starting the first Hindi school in the state.

“Periyar made everyone learn Hindi,” he claimed.

In reality, Periyar started a Siruvar Sakthi Nilayam (Children’s Home of Self-Respect) in Erode in 1925 to help children who were denied education because of caste discrimination.

Seeman unfazed

DMK leaders have panned Seeman and protested against his caustic attacks on Periyar. But despite criticism from various quarters, including his own party members who shifted to the DMK, Seeman has dismissed the backlash and said he “welcomed” such criticism.

J Satheesh, formerly the treasurer of NTK in Salem district, told The Federal that he left the party because it was becoming “brittle” and losing track.

“Seeman’s speeches have always been controversial; that’s his USP. But then he used his skills to enlighten people and build support for Tamil nationalism,” Satheesh said.

But in recent weeks, his speeches on the Dravidian icon Periyar have become murkier. Seeman himself began his political journey based on Dravidian ideologies, so his remarks on Periyar hurt many,” Satheesh added.

He said over 30 cadres, including Nagammal, who contested from Salem (West) constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, also left the party on January 27.

Also read: Rising wave of Buddhism in TN: Conversion as a fight against casteism

Why sudden animosity towards Periyar?

Political commentators feel Seeman is desperately seeking attention — not only from voters but also from the BJP and TVK.

When The Federal asked political commentator R Ilanvogan, he said, “Seeman’s NTK is becoming weaker day by day. After the launch of TVK, some of his senior district-level leaders left. Not only that, his authoritarian behaviour and lack of inclusivity with district-level organizers upset many.”

However, Seeman’s comments on Periyar have turned into a big trap, feels Ilanvogan. “Many second-rung politicians prefer to be in a party respected by voters, even if they do not win votes,” he added.

NTK and BJP

“Seeman’s recent comments on Periyar and his attempts to vilify him have hurt the party’s image. That is why the BJP, which has strengthened its Sanatani image in other states, avoided criticizing the atheist leader Periyar. Now, Seeman is trying to align himself with the BJP through his criticism of Periyar,” Ilanvogan suggested.

In the latest 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NTK managed to secure just over one lakh votes across 12 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. However, its vote share increased from 3.8 per cent in 2019 to 8.2 per cent in 2024. The NTK also received state party status recently.

NTK’s brave face

Reacting to the mounting cases against Seeman for his controversial speeches, NTK spokesperson K Senthil Kumar said his leader was not afraid of facing cases.

“He is outspoken and a good orator. He speaks facts and addresses uncomfortable truths that others avoid. Dravidian parties have failed to recognize many rationalist leaders and have highlighted only Periyar. We want to bring inclusivity,” he told The Federal.

When asked why Seeman had developed sudden animosity towards Periyar, Senthil Kumar said, “He has always pointed out that Periyar did not respect the Tamil language. It is only now that Dravidian parties are responding. Instead of filing cases against us, they should publish Periyar’s writings and speeches on the Tamil language and women’s rights. Let people decide which party they want to follow.”

On the exodus of cadres to the DMK, Senthil Kumar claimed that the cadres who joined the DMK had been ousted from the NTK, and this should not be considered a loss for his party.