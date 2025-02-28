NTK leader Seeman's legal troubles mount with police summons in sexual assault case

Tamil Nadu politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman's multiple legal cases continue to haunt him.

The NTK leader, who has legal cases against him ranging from sedition, hate speech cases to defying court summons, is now facing police summons in a rape complaint made by an actor many years ago.

The survivor had first filed a complaint against him in 2011 alleging that he had promised to marry her and forced her to have multiple abortions. She, however, withdrew the complaint later.

In 2023, she filed the complaint again with the city police commissioner and her complaint was forwarded to Valasaravakkam police station.

Morever, the Madras high court on February 17 dismissed the plea to squash the FIR against him in this sexual assualt case. Subsequently, the Valasaravakkam police issued a summons to Seeman calling him for an inquiry.

Seeman has refused to appear at the police station allegedly tearing up the summons.

This is not the first time Seeman has refused to appear before the authorities. He has repeatedly refused to appear before the court in connection with various cases.

As a result, on January 21, a judicial magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Also read: Seeman’s attack on Periyar backfires; cadres leave in hordes

Rajiv Gandhi assassination controversy

Seeman has been embroiled in legal battles for years, with one of the most prominent controversies being his remarks on the Rajiv Gandhi assassination. His remarks had led to widespread criticism.

Sedition charges

Adding to his legal troubles, Seeman also faced sedition charges for hoisting a flag featuring the Muvender emblem at a party event in Salem’s Amma Petai in 2021. The emblem, which represents Tamil Nadu’s three royal dynasties, was used as a form of protest against the DMK government’s decision to shift Tamil Nadu Day celebrations from November 1 to July 18.

Hate speech case

In another controversy, Seeman, an acerbic critic of the ruling party DMK, was booked for hate speech in 2023 after making inflammatory remarks against north Indian migrants and Hindi speakers. During a public rally ahead of the Erode East by-election, he said, "North Indian migrants should be dealt with an iron fist in Tamil Nadu."

After his speech, Tamil Nadu police registered a case against him.

Also read: Exodus of cadres: Can Seeman's loss be Vijay's gain?

Political future at stake?

With the sexual assault case now moving forward under the Madras high court's directive, Seeman faces another key challenge. According to political observers, the impact of his repeated legal entanglements on his political future remain uncertain.

Already, he has been steadily losing his party cadres to the DMK, AIADMK and now to Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

After garnering a 8 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Seeman was all set to ask the Election Commission for a state party tag in the upcoming state assembly elections in 2026. But, many young NTK members have been steadily gravitating to the newly-formed TVK.

The question that is being asked now is whether these endless legal controversies will further hinder his influence in Tamil Nadu politics?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.