Exodus of cadres: Can Seeman's loss be Vijay's gain?

Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which has been steadily losing cadres to the DMK and AIADMK, is now facing a new threat from Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The latter, which is merely a month old but has a similar political ideology, has turned out to be a magnet for younger cadres of the NTK.

The NTK, founded by Seeman in 2010, has gained a respectable vote share since the 2016 Assembly elections, thanks to the former Kollywood director’s fiery speeches and Tamil nationalism. Seeman’s steadfast refusal to ally with the DMK and AIADMK has also helped the party maintain a voter base that is fed up with the major Dravidian parties.

The NTK, with an 8 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has also just met the Election Commission’s criterion for a “state party” tag. However, just when it seemed he could focus on the 2026 Assembly elections, Seeman suddenly faces the challenge of arresting the steady erosion of his party membership.

Mass migration from NTK

While party cadres have been migrating to the DMK and AIADMK for a while, many, especially the younger ones, are now gravitating towards the TVK — even as Seeman tours the state to prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.

A party source told The Federal that close to 1,000 cadres from various wings of the party, including the farmers’ wing, the youth wing, and the women’s wing, have already joined the TVK. “An exodus happened in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts,” the source said.

Cadres from other districts, such as Krishnagiri, Salem, and Villupuram, have also left the NTK in the past month and joined the DMK and the TVK.

Seeman’s overbearing leadership blamed

The migration is being blamed mainly on Seeman’s overbearing leadership and the party’s internal issues. VR Ramachandran, the former Coimbatore district secretary of NTK, quit the party last Sunday and joined the DMK, taking 200 cadres with him. He told the media that “many NTK cadres are upset and dissatisfied with the party”.

Some defectors, including Ramachandran, have openly criticized Seeman’s “dictatorial” leadership and publicly stated that they were excluded from key decisions and not given enough space to express their opinions.

Mishandling of ideological differences

Some former members claim that Seeman’s handling of ideological differences within the party has also led to friction. Those who disagreed with his brand of Tamil nationalism, or his approach of dealing with the media and political rivals, found it difficult to work within the NTK’s structure.

When Vijay announced that the TVK would blend Dravidian ideology with Tamil nationalism, Seeman launched a scathing attack on the actor, questioning how both ideologies could be on the same plane. The NTK has always positioned Tamil nationalism in opposition to Dravidian ideology, with Seeman arguing that icons such as Periyar EV Ramasamy should not be seen as Tamil leaders, and only people of Tamil origin should lead Tamil Nadu.

However, Seeman’s arguments have not gone down very well with a section of his own cadres. A former NTK member from Coimbatore district who joined TVK pointed out, “The NTK is seen as promoting divisive politics. We are proud of our Tamil identity, but we also believe in coexistence. A state-level party should work for the welfare of all, not create divisions.”

Young cadres see better opportunities in TVK

Political commentator R Ilangovan predicts that migration from the NTK to the TVK will increase in the coming days.

“Many party cadres from regions such as Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Salem have already left the NTK for the TVK. Many of those unhappy with Seeman see Vijay’s party as a better option. Young cadres also believe joining TVK will offer them more opportunities for leadership roles at the district level. This migration is strengthening the TVK, but whether it will translate into electoral success in 2026 remains to be seen,” he said.

Ilangovan further noted that in addition to Vijay’s fan following, Seeman’s setback was giving TVK a strong base. “Currently, Vijay is relying on his fan base, but the erosion of NTK’s cadres is providing an opportunity for TVK. In the 2021 Assembly elections, NTK’s vote share rose to 6.58 per cent, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it reached 8 per cent. With the exodus of members, it remains to be seen whether the NTK can hold on to its vote share.”

Party puts up brave front

The NTK, is however, putting up a brave face. When The Federal asked party spokesperson K Senthil Kumar about the departure of cadres, he responded, “Cadres leaving a political party and joining another is very normal. Some individuals may leave, but it doesn’t indicate a mass exodus. We are focused on the upcoming 2026 elections.”

When asked about the allegations of Seeman’s “dictatorial” leadership, Senthil Kumar argued, “Our party functions based on its policies, and we require strong leadership. If someone feels they cannot follow the party’s leadership, they are free to leave. We are not concerned."