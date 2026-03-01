Modi comes to Madurai with a war cry, takes aim at DMK govt

In a high-stakes visit to Tamil Nadu aimed at bolstering the NDA ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 1) addressed a massive rally in Madurai. He launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK while invoking historical Tamil figures and religious sentiments.

The event, part of Modi's broader push in the southern poll-bound state, highlighted themes of corruption, governance failures, and cultural pride, drawing cheers from NDA supporters.

Modi commenced his speech at the NDA meeting with the resounding chants of "Veera Vel, Vetri Vel", invoking Lord Murugan, the Tamil deity symbolising valour and victory. He paid homage to iconic Tamil leaders and freedom fighters, including Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Azhagu Muthu Kon, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and the Marudhu brothers, emphasising their contributions to Tamil heritage and the freedom struggle.

Political observers interpreted this as a strategic move to consolidate caste-based votes in the region, where these figures hold significant cultural sway.

Tirupparankunram visit

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the revered Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, where he performed a full prostration (sashtanga namaskaram) before the deity. The temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nad, has been at the centre of recent controversies, including disputes over rituals.

Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Poornachandran, a devotee who set himself on fire demanding the lighting of the sacred lamp (deepam) at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon last December. "This incident causes me immense pain," Modi said, noting that he had personally met Poornachandran's wife, Indumathi, and their two children to convey his condolences.

Blaming the DMK's "irregularities" for the tragedy, Modi asserted, "In the end, truth will prevail, and devotees of Lord Muruga will triumph." He criticised the DMK for allowing such incidents under their watch, urging voters to reject their rule.

Dynastic politics and corruption

Modi pulled no punches in accusing the DMK of systemic failures and corruption, labeling its administration in Madurai as a "family, loot, and mafia-style politics." He claimed the city has plummeted in national rankings for infrastructure, cleanliness, and sanitation due to DMK's mismanagement. He pointed out that the Madurai mayor was forced to resign amid corruption allegations.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the DMK has stalled the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme, preventing the construction of around 3 lakh homes for the poor. "The DMK hasn't even lifted a finger for the underprivileged," he charged.

He made a list of alleged scams under the DMK regime:

a) Rs 365 crore in irregularities related to government officials' transfers

b) Rs 900 crore in frauds involving government job allocations

c) Rs 1,000 crore in manipulations of government contracts

d) Rs 4,700 crore in illegal sand mining.

e) Rs 40,000 crore in mismanagement at the state-run Tasmac liquor corporation

Modi declared that the DMK, "immersed in corruption," has no moral right to continue in power. He expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, stating, "The people of Tamil Nadu have already decided to oust the DMK. Only the NDA can bring real change, and we will form the next government."

'Canal of water'

Dismissing the DMK's hopes of retaining power as "daydreams," he likened the rally to a "canal of water" that would wash away their illusions.

At the DMK Youth Wing Western Zone Conference in Coimbatore on February 22, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had delivered a defiant message, declaring that the DMK would not be intimidated even if "Modi’s father" challenged them.

In a veiled reference to this, Modi said today that in a democratic country, no one needs to fear anyone, and it is the BJP-led government that has ensured this freedom from fear. He added that the criticism directed at his father was a form of appreciation for the democratic values upheld by his administration.

Playing politics

Reacting to Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu and his appearance at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, senior DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of politicising religion. “He wants to play politics with Murugan…They will use the gods for their political mileage,” he said.

“The gods do not like the NDA in Tamil Nadu,” he further quipped.

Weighing in on Modi's visit, journalist Swaminathan said it was a calculated advance in Hindutva politics. "This visit facilitates the promotion of Hindutva ideology effortlessly," he said. He noted the RSS's ongoing cultural camps for children under the "Bal Vikas" programme and the BJP's targeted efforts in Tamil Nadu's temple towns.

"From hosting Murugan conferences to visiting Thiruparankundram, it's an attempt to transform devotees into voters," Swaminathan added. He highlighted the temple's ongoing controversies, suggesting Modi's visit could consolidate NDA votes in southern districts.

With the alliance including the AIADMK, Swaminathan predicted potential gains for the NDA. "The BJP's strategy is Ram in the North and Murugan in the south," he observed, referencing NDA's past wins in spiritual hubs like Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. However, he cautioned that the outcome in the upcoming elections remains uncertain.

Limited appeal in TN

Senior journalist Aravind Gunasekar offered a more sceptical take, seeing the visit as an effort to attract voters along religious lines. "The BJP is politicising the temple issue, where the state government hasn't acted on court permissions to light the deepam," he said.

Gunasekar argued that religious politics has limited appeal in Tamil Nadu: "Tamils won't accept mixing religion with politics." He recalled the BJP's unsuccessful "Vel Yatra" in previous elections and doubted the efficacy of current tactics like the Murugan conference and temple controversy. "The BJP believes this will fetch votes, but I don't see it as feasible," he concluded.