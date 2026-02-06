Madras HC’s I-T penalty ruling raises questions over Vijay’s ‘clean politics’ pitch

The Madras High Court’s dismissal of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s petition challenging a Rs 1.5 crore penalty imposed by the income-tax (I-T) department for not declaring Rs 15 crore earned as remuneration for his 2015 film Puli has emerged as a major setback for his nascent political career.

With his recently launched Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) positioning Vijay as a beacon of integrity and clean governance ahead of Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections this year, the judgment has triggered sharp criticism and questions about the consistency of his public image.

The case dates back to a 2015 I-T raid ahead of the release of Puli. Authorities discovered that the Rs 15 crore in remuneration was not disclosed in his returns. The department subsequently imposed the penalty in an order dated June 30, 2022. Vijay challenged it in the high court, with his counsel arguing that the penalty was time-barred.

The court on Friday (February 6) upheld the department’s order and dismissed the petition.

It's a blow for TVK chief, feel observers

Political observers have described the verdict as a significant blow to Vijay’s carefully cultivated image ahead of the 2026 elections. Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam remarked that the "Thooya Sakthi" (pure force) claim, which Vijay has made in the recent past in a bid to project his clean image vis-a-vis his political opponents, now stands exposed.

“I-T matters are personal. The right course is to pay the penalty and interest and move on. Vijay was at the peak of his film career when this happened, yet he chose litigation. Coming to politics after that, this verdict is a massive political setback,” he told The Federal.

Another senior journalist, Koteeswaran, said the judgment has given much ammunition to Vijay’s critics.

“The tax Vijay pays doesn’t go to Stalin, EPS, or (PM) Modi; it goes to the government treasury. The sooner he settles it, the better for his politics. Someone who claims to enter politics from the pinnacle of stardom, why hide even Rs 5 crore in income?” he asked.

Political commentator Nandakumar offered a more lenient view, saying, “Even I once missed reporting some shares sold. I filed a revised return, paid the dues, and there was no raid, no drama. Mistakes happen. Owning up and correcting them is not deliberate corruption.”

“But did Vijay do that?” he asked, while speaking to The Federal.

TVK leader and ex-IRS officer defends Vijay

TVK general secretary of propaganda and policy, K G Arunraj, who is also a former Indian Revenue Service officer, defended Vijay’s right to pursue legal remedies.

“There are appellate mechanisms within the department, tribunal, and high court. Vijay is exercising his legal options after consulting auditors and lawyers. There is nothing wrong with that,” he told this website.

Public discourse on social media and in political circles has been harsh.

One of the questions that was doing the rounds is: “Someone entering politics claiming to do good for people, why hide personal income and evade tax?”

Many have labelled non-disclosure of such large income as a form of financial irregularity bordering on corruption.

Long-standing allegations of black-marketing of tickets for Vijay’s film releases, with prices reportedly reaching Rs 2,000 on opening day, have also resurfaced.

Detractors point out that since Vijay, who has found himself in the middle of controversies related to electoral politics and an indefinite delay in the release of his film Jana Nayagan, has chosen to be silent on the issue, it directly affects ordinary fans, further denting his pro-people image.