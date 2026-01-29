EPS shuts door on OPS' AIADMK re-entry, makes first direct attack on Vijay

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday (January 29) reiterated that there is no possibility of expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) returning to the party, while taking on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay over the Karur crowd crush tragedy in September last year, in a calibrated but pointed manner.

Political observers see EPS’s relatively restrained tone towards Vijay as a sign that an AIADMK-TVK alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls cannot be ruled out.

OPS re-entry bid rejected again

Speaking in Omalur in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, EPS, who is also the Opposition Leader in the state Assembly, said, “There is absolutely no chance of OPS rejoining AIADMK. He was unanimously expelled from primary membership by the general council.”

However, he sidestepped questions on whether OPS could be accommodated in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) fold. EPS is the Opposition NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the Tamil Nadu polls.

Earlier, while addressing supporters in the state's Theni district, OPS extended another olive branch, expressing readiness to withdraw cases and return if accepted, and even called EPS “arumai annan” (dear brother), marking a sharp departure from past accusations of betrayal.

According to senior journalist Priyan, “Edappadi is clear in his stance, but OPS keeps trying. OPS now has to look after his own political future. There is a possibility he may join the TVK or DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).”

'How can he be a leader?' EPS on Vijay

For the first time, EPS directly criticised Vijay over the Karur tragedy, where 41 people died in a stampede during an event to greet the actor-turned-politician, triggering a major row in the state politics.

“Vijay went without planning; that is why 41 lives were lost. He did not visit the victims or console the families. We did. How can he be a leader?” EPS asked during his speech, adding, “He earned thousands of crores from films. I don’t know if he can sustain himself in politics.”

Yet, the tone was notably measured compared to EPS’s usual attacks on opponents. He dismissed Vijay’s claim that the 2026 contest is only between the DMK and TVK, asserting, “If there is an alternative to the DMK, it is only the AIADMK.”

Priyan said, “Edappadi does not want to make Vijay an enemy. Vijay is no longer just an actor; he is a party leader. EPS has responded to the allegations, but not too harshly. An alliance between them would not be surprising.”

Political commentator Nandakumar challenged EPS’s criticism, asking, “How is it a crime for crowds to gather to see an actor or leader? Is there a law limiting crowd size? Police and government officials should have acted. How can a political party be held solely responsible?”

'EPS has been inconsistent'

Alleging an inconsistency in the AIADMK leader’s stance, he said, “In the Assembly, EPS spoke in support of Vijay, but now accuses him publicly. Security lapses happened, but why should Vijay alone bear responsibility? In India, many political rallies have seen deaths due to crowding. Which leader has taken responsibility?”

In his speech, EPS also continued his broadside against the ruling DMK, claiming it has fulfilled less than a quarter of its promises and that law and order have collapsed.

He also mocked Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent metaphorical attacks on the AIADMK, suggesting that it remains subservient to the political brains in Delhi. The chief minister had remarked, targeting EPS, that "one must look at the path and walk boldly and not sit looking at the feet".

The AIADMK’s IT wing and cadres amplified EPS’s Karur remarks, portraying Vijay as inexperienced and questioning the TVK’s organisational strength. Posts accusing the TVK of being a “vote-splitter” for the anti-DMK space have gained traction.

TVK supporters have countered aggressively, highlighting EPS’s Assembly praise for Vijay and accusing the AIADMK of fearmongering.