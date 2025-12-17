Madras HC orders removal of Adhiparasakthi Temple authorities' encroachments

In a fresh blow to the influential Adhiparasakthi Spiritual Movement, the Madras High Court on December 11 ordered the immediate removal of encroachments on a 56-cent burial ground in Melmaruvathur village in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, where the temple administration had allegedly built shops, large sheds, and a meditation hall.

The court criticised the trust for failing to provide alternative land despite being given ample time, reiterating that encroachments cannot be legitimised through unofficial offers of substitute plots.

Crusader's perseverance pays off

The ruling marks the latest victory in a series of legal battles waged by a local resident, R Raja, who has single-handedly filed multiple public interest litigations against alleged land grabs by the Adhiparasakthi Temple administration and others in the area.

Also read: Thiruparankundram deepam row: Madurai bench refuses to stay single judge order

The 48-year-old Raja, a native of Vellore whose father M Ramasamy was a retired sub-inspector at Melmaruvathur Police Station, began his crusade in 2018 after witnessing what he describes as selective enforcement of encroachment laws. “Poor people's homes, especially those of Narikuravar communities, are demolished swiftly by revenue officials,” the petitioner told reporters.

“But when influential entities or commercially operated institutions encroach, authorities often turn a blind eye.”

Raja's tireless legal pursuit

His first major case exposed encroachments on a 15-acre water body (lake and pond) near the Siddhar Peedam, where shops, two-wheeler parking stands, and a marriage hall had been constructed. A special committee confirmed the violations, leading to a 2022 high court order for removal.

Only partial encroachments were, however, cleared, prompting Raja to file contempt proceedings, which remain pending. In his second petition, he alleged that the temple trust encroached on 5.5 acres of national highway land adjacent to the temple, building shops, arches, and large sheds. Following another 2022 court directive, partial removals occurred, but Raja claims half the structures remain. Contempt cases here are also ongoing.

Also read: Bhagwat ‘awakening’ claim sparks row: DMK’s Elangovan hits back, says BJP against Hindus

The third and most recent case, decided last week, was centred on the village burial ground, classified as government poramboke land.

The court confirmed the encroachments and ordered full eviction, slamming the administration's delaying tactics.

Raja's fourth ongoing case targets five acres of government poramboke dry land near the temple, allegedly used for two-wheeler stands and shops. After a 2022 order led to initial removals, Raja accuses the trust of re-encroaching by modifying the site. The court has issued notices to the administration for explanation, with the matter still pending.

'Have no religious bias'

Beyond the Adhiparasakthi cases, Raja has also challenged a 23-acre grazing land encroachment by the Malai Matha Temple in Acharapakkam, also in Chengalpattu, and successfully secured the removal of a Dravida Kazhagam office, residences, shops, and other structures on three acres of government poramboke water body on the Tindivanam-Thittankulam road route, near a bus stand.

“I have no religious bias,” Raja emphasised. “I've fought against encroachments on a dargah in Chengalpattu as well. Whether it's a temple, church, or mosque, encroachment is encroachment, and I won't let it go unchallenged.”

Also read: Tirupparankundram Deepam row: Writer Muthukrishnan debunks myths around stone pillar

Attributing delays in enforcement to official reluctance, the petitioner noted that authorities often act only after contempt petitions and court reprimands. He calls for barring electricity, water supply, ration cards, and voter IDs for illegal constructions on poramboke lands.

Proposing a solution, Raja suggests better utilisation of unspent welfare funds allocated for SC/ST, BC, and OBC communities by both the central and state governments.

“If properly planned, these funds could build permanent, high-quality housing and prevent encroachments altogether,” he said.

Raja survived petrol-bomb attacks, numerous threats

His methodical approach, gathering documents via RTI from revenue, highways, and veterinary departments before filing suits, has earned him both admiration and threats, but Raja remains undeterred in his fight for equitable land protection.

The whistleblower, who has been waging a relentless legal battle against land encroachments by powerful local institutions, revealed that he has survived two petrol bomb attacks and received numerous threats for his activism.

Also read: Modi likely to visit TN during Pongal, inaugurate Chennai Metro Phase 2

“Petrol bombs were hurled at me twice, once in Madurantakam and once in Melmaruvathur,” Raja said.

“Cases were registered, but even after years, the police have not arrested anyone.”

He further disclosed receiving a large number of threatening phone calls and intimidation letters. “Complaints were lodged with the police for every kind of threat, and cases have been registered," he added.

Despite the threats, Raja has not backed down. “I approached the court, citing the risks involved in the encroachment cases and obtained police protection. Armed police personnel are with me 24 hours a day for my safety,” he stated.

Raja's perseverance comes amid ongoing high court battles against alleged encroachments by the Adhiparasakthi Temple administration and others, where he has secured multiple favourable orders for the removal of illegal structures on government land. The Adhiparasakthi administration has yet to respond to the latest order. Officials are expected to comply soon, as further delays could invite stricter penalties.