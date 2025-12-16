Modi likely to visit TN during Pongal, inaugurate Chennai Metro Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a high-profile visit to Tamil Nadu in mid-January 2026, with plans to celebrate the Pongal harvest festival alongside farmers for the first time in the state. The three-day trip, tentatively scheduled from January 13 to 15, comes as the BJP intensifies its rural outreach and cultural engagement ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Pongal outreach and rural signalling

According to senior BJP leaders, the prime minister's itinerary includes participating in Pongal festivities, marking a significant gesture towards Tamil traditions and agrarian communities.

The visit is also expected to feature attendance at the concluding event of the statewide outreach programme 'Thamizhagam Thalai Nimira Thamizhanin Payanam', led by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, in Pudukkottai.

Reports further suggest Modi may arrive in Trichy, proceed by helicopter to Pudukkottai for the BJP event, and join Pongal celebrations in the region.



Chennai Metro Phase 2 inauguration on agenda

Additionally, the prime minister is likely to inaugurate a key section of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project — the approximately 10-km stretch from Poonamallee to Porur — alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. This driverless Metro corridor forms part of the expansive 116-km Phase 2 network.

A senior BJP functionary confirmed that Modi's visit in the second week of January has been finalised, with the prime minister agreeing to flag off Nagenthran's rally conclusion. "The programme is yet to be fully confirmed, but Pongal participation and the Metro event hold high chances," the leader said.

Political observers view the visit as a strategic move by the BJP to build a stronger foundation in Tamil Nadu, even as the party does not aim to capture power in 2026 but seeks long-term gains. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition is expected to solidify before Pongal, with potential alliances involving regional parties.

Scepticism from political observers

However, scepticism persists among critics. Senior journalist Priyan, who tracks Tamil Nadu politics, noted that while Modi's Pongal celebration could resonate positively, the BJP's focus remains electoral. "The party thinks 24/7 about elections. Without a strong alliance, it faces setbacks, but this could lay the groundwork for the future," he said.

Another veteran journalist, Savithri Kannan, questioned the impact, "After denying Metro projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, will celebrating Pongal alone convince people? Tamil Nadu voters are highly discerning."

The prime minister's engagement with Tamil culture, from Pongal to potential temple visits, is seen as an effort to counter perceptions of neglect while highlighting central initiatives like infrastructure development. As election preparations heat up across parties, Modi's January visit is poised to set the tone for BJP's campaign narrative in the state. Official confirmation of the schedule is awaited.