Madras HC pans Chennai police for ‘lapses’ in Armstrong murder probe

The Madras High Court on Monday (July 28) sharply criticized the Greater Chennai City Police for failing to conduct an identification parade in the high-profile murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong despite the presence of multiple eyewitnesses.

Justice P Velmurugan, hearing a petition filed by Armstrong’s brother K Immanuvel seeking a CBI probe, expressed dismay over the police’s investigative shortcomings, terming the case a “classic example” of flawed investigations leading to acquittals.

Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader and advocate, was brutally hacked to death by an eight-member gang on July 5, 2024, at an under-construction site in Perambur, Chennai.

Multiple witnesses

The attack took place in the presence of his elder brother, K Veeramani, who suffered stab injuries while trying to protect him, along with others, including a driver, a real estate broker, and construction workers.

Veeramani, in his complaint to the police, had explicitly stated that he could identify the assailants. However, Justice Velmurugan lamented that the police failed to conduct an identification parade, a basic legal requirement, despite this claim.

The court noted that the availability of CCTV footage, which captured the crime, was not a valid excuse for skipping the parade. The judge cautioned that investigative lapses, such as this, often lead to acquittals, undermining justice.

The defence argued that media publicity of the accused’s photographs might have weakened the identification parade’s credibility, but the court maintained that this should not have deterred the police from fulfilling the legal obligation.

Plea for CBI transfer

The petition, filed by K Immanuvel, seeks to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing serious contradictions and shortcomings in the Chennai police’s probe. Despite the police filing a 5,000-page charge sheet against 30 individuals, including jailed gangster P Nagendran, his son Aswathaman, and absconding gangster Sambav Senthil, the petitioner argued that the investigation lacked impartiality.

Immanuvel pointed to a Supreme Court precedent, asserting that the high court could order a CBI probe even after a charge sheet is filed if the investigation is deemed unsatisfactory.

Justice Velmurugan reserved his orders on the petition, stating he would review the case papers before deciding whether to set aside the charge sheet and order a fresh investigation by the Chennai police or transfer the case to another agency, as requested.

Lens on police efficiency

The court’s observations have intensified scrutiny of the police’s handling of the case, which has sparked widespread outrage due to Armstrong’s stature as a Dalit leader and former Chennai corporation councillor.

The police investigation has revealed a complex conspiracy, with motives linked to the 2023 murder of gangster ‘Arcot’ Suresh, whose brother, ‘Ponnai’ Balu, is a key accused. The charge sheet details meticulous planning, including the use of country-made bombs that were smuggled on to the Madras High Court campus, raising further concerns about security.

The court has since directed the Tamil Nadu Police to enhance security measures, including installing baggage scanners and introducing frisking, to prevent such breaches.

The case continues to draw attention, with Armstrong’s supporters and Dalit activists alleging a deeper conspiracy and demanding accountability. The Madras High Court’s final decision on the CBI probe is awaited, as it could set a significant precedent for addressing investigative deficiencies in high-profile cases.