Dalit leader Armstrong murder case: A year later, no headway in probe

A year after the brutal murder of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the investigation remains mired in controversy, with activists and political leaders and senior lawyers questioning the state police’s handling of the case.

Despite a 5,200-page chargesheet and the arrest of 28 suspects, the failure to arrest key figures and persistent doubts about the motive have kept the case under intense public scrutiny. On July 5, 2024, Armstrong, 52, was hacked to death by a group of assailants near his under-construction home in Chennai’s Perambur. The killing sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, prompting swift action from the police. Special teams, led by Joint Commissioner Vijayakumar, arrested 28 individuals, including a rowdy Nagendran, identified as the mastermind, and his son Aswathaman. A cache of weapons, including country bombs, was recovered, and a chargesheet naming 30 accused was filed within 90 days.

Probe runs into hurdles

However, the investigation has hit huge roadblocks. A key suspect, ‘Sambo’ Senthil, listed as A2, remains at large despite a year-long manhunt across places like Karnataka, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, and an Interpol lookout notice. Senthil, a fugitive for over 15 years, continues to evade capture, fuelling public outrage. Social media platforms are abuzz with criticism, with many questioning the Chennai police’s competence or the lack of it.

Porkodi, Armstrong’s widow, is inconsolable. “The grief hasn’t left us. My daughter still can’t forget her father; she keeps asking for him. Every day, she believes he will return. She hasn’t recovered from his loss, and neither have I. I live with the thought that he is still alive, just to get through the days.”

Senior advocate Ilangovan has raised serious concerns about the Tamil Nadu police’s handling of the case, questioning why the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not invoked, given Armstrong’s Dalit identity. “The investigation seems to mirror social media narratives rather than a thorough probe,” Ilangovan said.

“The police have named every suspect as accused, resulting in a massive 5,200-page chargesheet that has left the case hanging. The inclusion of 27 suspects, including notorious rowdy Nagendran and his son Aswathaman, appears more sensational than substantive.” Ilangovan pointed to inconsistencies, such as the initial claim that ‘Sising Raja’ was involved, only for the police to later retract this.

Encounter killing raises suspicion

The encounter killing of suspect Thiruvengadam on July 14, 2024, has also sparked suspicion. “Why was Thiruvengadam killed in an encounter, and why wasn’t it properly investigated? If fugitives like ‘Sambo’ Senthil and Mottai Krishna can still contact rowdies in Chennai and operate, why haven’t the police apprehended them?” he asked.

The advocate further alleged that the case is being used to target certain individuals. “Some seem to be using this case to eliminate their rivals, which raises serious concerns about the investigation’s impartiality,” Ilangovan said.

He noted that even among those who surrendered early, it remains unclear who the actual culprits are. The invocation of the Goondas Act against some suspects, including Nagendran, has not advanced the case, with no significant progress made in the trial or investigation.

The involvement of suspects linked to major political parties — DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and Tamil Maanila Congress — has intensified calls for a CBI probe. Armstrong’s brother, Keenos, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, with a hearing scheduled for July 21, 2025, alleging political interference and the police’s failure to capture key fugitives.

Police gear up for protests?

As the first anniversary of Armstrong’s death falls today (July 5), tensions are high. The police have heightened security, denying permission for a memorial event at the murder site in Perambur but allowing one in Pothur, Tiruvallur, where Armstrong was laid to rest.