Armstrong murder case: Accused killed in police encounter

One of the accused in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP state chief, K Armstrong, was shot dead in an encounter with police on Saturday (July 13) night, reports said quoting police.

According to reports, the encounter broke out when police had taken Thiruvengadam to a spot near Madhavaram in Chennai to recover the weapons used in Armstrong's murder.

Thiruvengadam reportedly tried to attack one of the sub-inspectors at the spot and escape before being shot at.

Police said he was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Thiruvengadam is also an accused in the murder of BSP’s Tiruvallur district president Thennarasu aka Thenna.

Reports said he followed Armstrong for days together and kept an eye on his movements before the murder.

On July 5, the BSP state chief was brutally hacked by six miscreants outside his Perambur residence. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Tamil Nadu police have been questioning all the 11 arrested accused in the case for the past five days.

The murder has been a political hot potato in the state with the state police being accused of hiding the real culprits.

BSP chief Mayawati, who visited Chennai to pay her last respects to the state leader, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.