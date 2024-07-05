Tamil Nadu: BSP chief Armstrong killed outside his Chennai house

Armstrong, the state president of the Bhajun Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, was hacked to death by a six-member gang outside his Perambur home in Chennai late Friday night (July 5).

According to reports, the gang arrived on two-wheelers and fled the scene after the crime, which has sent shockwaves across the city and political circles.

The Chennai police is trying to trace the gang, which was captured on CCTV cameras installed in Perambur. Upon receiving alerts from local residents near his residence, city police reached the spot and filed a First Information Report (FIR).

The body of the deceased leader has been transferred to a private hospital in the city, where several politicians and BSP party workers have gathered. Police said Armstrong had several criminal cases pending against him.