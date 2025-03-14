Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 Live: 'No compromise on two-language policy; TN will bear the cost'

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the fifth Budget of the present DMK regime for 2025-26 today (March 14). This was his second Budget presentation after he was made the Finance Minister in a Cabinet shuffle in May 2023. He had presented his maiden Budget in February last year.

Ahead of next year's Assembly election, the DMK regime made big allocations for its flagship welfare schemes which include the fare-free bus travel scheme for women.

Opposition stages walkout

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly as the main Opposition AIADMK walked out after attempting to raise alleged graft in state-run liquor corporation TASMAC vis-a-vis the Enforcement Directorate searches over the Rs 1,000 crore 'scam'.

Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters that his party asked the DMK government to own up moral responsibility for the TASMAC 'scam' and "tender resignation," and staged a walkout on the issue.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Thenarasu said women using fare-free bus services has risen to 65 per cent from 40 per cent. "On an average, 50 lakh women travel daily in the buses run by State Transport Undertakings, leading to a total of 642 crore trips so far. Notably, a study by the State Planning Commission revealed that women save an average of Rs 888 per month due to this initiative. For the year 2025-26, the government has allocated a subsidy of Rs 3,600 crore for the scheme in the Budget Estimates," he said.

New airport in Rameswaram

Thennarasu announced a new airport in Rameswarm and said work has been expedited to establish a new airport at Parandur near Chennai. Also, he said a satellite city would come up near the state capital with world class amenities.

The minister's budget speech went on for 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Ahead of the State Budget, the government released the Tamil 'Ru' symbol replacing the official Rupee symbol, with a tagline "Ellarukkum Ellam" (Everything for all).