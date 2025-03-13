ED ‘unravels’ Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in TN, confirms The Federal story

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Chennai on Thursday (March 13) announced that it has discovered a Rs 1,000-crore black money racket involving private distilleries, bottling firms and officials of state-owned liquor corporation, Tasmac, days after The Federal broke the news.

In a press note released on Thursday, ED said after extensive search operations conducted on March 6, 2025, across various districts in Tamil Nadu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it's issuing an official statement outlining evidence of extensive corruption and financial misconduct associated with the state-operated liquor monopoly, Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited).

How was the scam busted?

The ED initiated its inquiry based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which in turn, had raised concerns regarding alleged irregularities in Tasmac’s operations. The FIRs identified three primary issues: Tasmac outlets allegedly charging customers above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), distillery firms allegedly providing kickbacks to secure supply contracts, and senior Tasmac officials soliciting bribes from retail establishments and personnel for advantageous transfers and postings.

Also read: Exclusive | TN liquor scam: Who is final recipient of Rs 1,000-cr Tasmac kickback money?



Shocking evidence

Investigations at Tasmac offices allegedly revealed damning evidence, including documentation of tampered transport and bar license tenders, favouritism towards specific distilleries, and overpricing of liquor by Rs 10-30 per bottle at its stores.

The agency claimed it retrieved data that indicated that transport tenders, which cost Tasmac over Rs 100 crore annually, were manipulated — successful bidders frequently lacked adequate documentation, and some tenders were awarded with only one applicant. Likewise, bar license tenders were granted to applicants without GST or PAN numbers, highlighting clear instances of manipulation.

Modus operandi

The probe also focused on the role of prominent distilleries, including SNJ, Kals, Accord, SAIFL, and Shiva Distillery, as well as bottling companies such as Devi Bottles, Crystal Bottles, and GLR Holding.

During the investigation, the ED allegedly uncovered indications of a "well-coordinated scheme" aimed at generating unreported cash exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Allegations suggest that distilleries inflated their expenses and fabricated purchases, particularly through their associated bottling firms, to misappropriate funds. These illicit proceeds were subsequently funnelled as kickbacks to Tasmac officials to secure larger supply orders.

Bottling companies were instrumental in this scheme by artificially inflating sales figures, which allowed distilleries to process excess payments that were later withdrawn in cash after deducting commissions.

Also read: Anbumani Ramadoss demands CBI probe into Tasmac 'scam'



Proceeds of crime

The ED's statement highlighted that the alleged collusion was based on manipulated financial records, hidden cash flows, and systematic tax evasion, resulting in substantial profits for the parties involved. Direct communications between executives of the distilleries and senior officials at Tasmac further supported the claims of efforts to obtain improper advantages.

The ED said the findings indicate violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and classified the proceeds of the crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency is currently investigating the involvement of Tasmac employees, associates of the distilleries and bottling companies, and other significant individuals within this illicit network. "The evidence indicates a calculated generation of unaccounted cash through fraudulent expenses, which was then employed for corrupt activities," the ED said in the statement.

Political repercussions

The recent disclosures have triggered significant public anger and are likely to help the Opposition target the ruling DMK.

The magnitude of the alleged fraud —Rs 1,000 crore — highlights the pervasive corruption within Tamil Nadu’s liquor industry, a crucial revenue stream for the state.

Also read: The making of hooch, and its dangerous dance with chemistry and society



The ED, meanwhile, has confirmed that probe into the alleged scam is still underway. “Additional inquiries are underway to identify all individuals and entities implicated in this scam,” the agency announced, indicating the possibility of forthcoming arrests and further raids in the weeks ahead.

This revelation represents a notable intensification in the efforts to address financial misconduct within Tamil Nadu’s liquor sector, raising concerns regarding accountability and governance in one of the state’s most profitable industries.