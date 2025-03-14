The Federal
TN Budget: FM allots ₹21,906 crore to health dept; ₹31 crore for HPV shots for girls
A total of ₹110 crores has been allocated for early detection and timely treatment of cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Representative file photo

The FM also announced upgrading government cancer hospital in Kanchipuram to Centre of Excellence; health experts praised govt's efforts to upgrade cancer care

Shweta Tripathi
14 March 2025 12:49 PM IST  (Updated:2025-03-14 08:15:53)

One of the key announcements made by the Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu in the budget 2025-26 is the allocation of ₹21,906 crore to the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Out of this total amount, ₹2,754 crore has been allocated for schemes, which will be implemented through the National Health Mission in the state by the department.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 Live: 'No compromise on two-language policy; TN will bear the cost'

Cancer care

To give more support for the state's battle against cancer, the FM has also announced that the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Kanchipuram will be upgraded to a 'Centre of Excellence'. The state government has set aside ₹120 crores to upgrade the hospital and improve the infrastructure and research facilities.

A total of ₹110 crores has been allocated for early detection and timely treatment of cancer and improved treatment outcomes.

In a significant move, a sum of ₹36 crores has been allocated by the Tamil Nadu government for providing Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccinations to all girls aged 14 years in a phased manner to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

Responding to the announcements of cancer care and the establishment of the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute as a centre of excellence, public health expert and former director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr K Kolandaisamy described the move as "very significant" in terms of providing affordable cancer treatment to the patients in the public sector at a dedicated cancer care facility.

"As the cancer screening is being increased across the state by the government, it is important that the treatment facilities are upgraded and patients need not depend on private hospitals for the treatment. The center will be very useful for the patients who are identified to be suffering from cancer after the screening. The institute can also be used for academic purposes for training the government medical college students in cancer care," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctors' Association for Social Equality also praised the government's announcements for upgrading cancer care in the state. However, he urged that the implementation of the health schemes should not be privatised.

Regular screening

In order to further improve the healthcare services for women and boost its health screening services for which it had received an UN award, the government will provide ₹40 crores to mobile medical teams to work in collaboration with NGOs to screen women for major cancer diseases, heart diseases and provide counselling on lifestyle changes near their homes.

Lauding the flagship health scheme of the state government, 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', finance minister said that it has benefitted over 2.2 crore people in the state through home visits and screening individuals for non-communicable diseases including hypertension and diabetes.

The state was awarded with the 'United Nation Interagency Task Force Award' for implementing the scheme towards addressing the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases.

Maternity scheme, emergency services
Further, the FM has allotted ₹1,461 crores for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to provide insurance coverage for healthcare services in the state.
Additionally, ₹1,092 crores has been allocated for the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme to support pregnant women. Under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, a financial assistance of ₹18,000 is provided to pregnant and lactating women for the first two deliveries to provide for optimal nutrition of the pregnant women.
An allocation of ₹348 crores has been made for emergency ambulance services to ensure timely medical assistance.
Road accident victims get benefit
He further added that 'Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum- 48 Thittam’, which provides immediate financial assistance of upto ₹2 lakh to road accident victims within the first 48 hours has helped to provide treatment to 3.43 lakh beneficiaries across 723 hospitals, including 250 government and 473 private hospitals.
The state government has spent a total of ₹302 crores for the scheme across the state.
