EPS's TVK flag gesture ignites alliance talk, Vijay’s party says no ‘tie-up yet’

In a fiery address to hundreds of supporters at a bustling public rally in Kumarapalayam on Wednesday (October 8), AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) unleashed a scathing attack on the ruling DMK's coalition, branding it a "paper tiger" poised for collapse.

The event, part of EPS's ongoing state-wide outreach rally, Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom (Protect the people, unite Tamil Nadu), drew massive crowds and sparked speculation of a potential pre-poll alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Flag-waving gesture, alliance rumours

The rally's optics took an unexpected turn when EPS pointed to fluttering flags bearing the TVK's signature ‘Pillayar suzhi’ (elephant trunk) symbol amid the crowd, exclaiming, "Look there! Look at those flags flying—the Pillayar suzhi has begun". The moment ignited social media and political circles, with many interpreting it as a subtle nod to a possible AIADMK-TVK pact.

TVK, founded in February 2024 by Tamil superstar Vijay as a platform to champion Dravidian ideals with a focus on social justice, youth empowerment, and anti-corruption, has positioned itself as a fresh alternative to the entrenched DMK-AIADMK duopoly. Vijay, a vocal critic of both major parties, has hinted at alliances but emphasised TVK's independence.

No tie-up yet: TVK clarifies

However, senior TVK insiders poured cold water on the speculation within hours. "There is no alliance with AIADMK," they told The Federal, attributing the flags to overzealous AIADMK cadres rather than official TVK involvement.

“It looks like some AIADMK cadres are holding our flags; it's not by our cadres at all," one source said.

The sources added that the TVK's leadership has not deliberated on any alliance decisions, as the party remains "very busy with the Karur case," where Vijay has been a prominent voice demanding accountability.

EPS eyes stronger alliance to counter DMK

TVK has been vocal in criticising the DMK's handling of the stampede, aligning with opposition calls for transparency without endorsing AIADMK's broader agenda. EPS's rally, the first major stop in Namakkal district as part of his yatra, underscores AIADMK's strategy to consolidate its core base in western Tamil Nadu while eyeing new partners to counter the DMK's numerical edge. The party's 2021 drubbing—winning just 66 seats against DMK's 133—left it vulnerable, but EPS has rebuilt alliances with smaller outfits like PMK and parts of the BJP's ecosystem.

EPS, the former chief minister who led Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, used the platform to rally his base ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking under a sea of blue AIADMK flags, he mocked Chief Minister MK Stalin's confidence in retaining power, accusing him of "building castles in the air" with an "opportunistic" and "fragile" DMK-led alliance.

"The AIADMK-led front will emerge super-strong and secure a sweeping victory," EPS declared, his voice booming over the cheers of the crowd. He urged supporters to heed the "roar of the people of Komarapalayam," warning that it would "pierce your eardrums" and shatter Stalin's "pipe dreams.

EPS’s redemption tour

Tamil Nadu's political arena has been simmering with realignments since the 2021 Assembly polls, where the DMK, under Stalin, ended the AIADMK's decade-long dominance by forging a broad INDIA Bloc alliance that included Congress and other regional players. The DMK's victory margin was razor-thin in many seats, fuelling speculation that its coalition could fray as the 2026 elections approach. EPS, who took over the AIADMK leadership after the party's ouster in 2021 amid corruption scandals and internal rifts under late founder J Jayalalithaa's successors, has been on a redemption tour.

His Makkalai Kaappom yatra, launched earlier this year, aims to reconnect with voters disillusioned by issues like inflation, law and order, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karur gives ammo to AIADMK

The recent Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed in a TVK rally, has given EPS more ammunition to target the DMK. The incident has become a flashpoint, with the opposition accusing the DMK of negligence and cover-ups. EPS reiterated AIADMK's call for a CBI inquiry, slamming the state government's one-man commission as biased.

"Officials should not behave like party spokesmen. The ADGP himself made public statements while his subordinate probed the case—how can such an inquiry be impartial?" he questioned. "When the police are under suspicion, they cannot investigate their own failures. The people are waiting for the full truth."

A TVK tie-up could reshape the arithmetic, given Vijay's massive fan following among urban youth and rural voters wary of dynasty politics. As the yatra rolls on, all eyes are on whether these flag-waving gestures evolve into formal handshakes—or fizzle out as mere rally theatrics. For now, the DMK camp remains defiant, with Stalin's administration dismissing EPS's barbs as "desperate electioneering." With the Karur inquiry ongoing and alliances in flux, Tamil Nadu's political chessboard is set for more dramatic moves in the months ahead.