Why AIADMK's Gautami Tadimalla insists that DMK should be defeated

In this exclusive interview with The Federal, actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla, now the deputy propaganda secretary of the AIADMK, speaks about her role in the party, its coalition strategy ahead of elections, the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The DMK government has failed the people on several fronts and needs to be defeated, she says. She further welcomes Vijay's entry into politics, and says alliances talks are an ongoing process ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Edited excerpts:

You have been AIADMK’s deputy propaganda secretary for almost a year now. What does this role mean to you, and how has the journey been so far?

The duty entrusted to me is reflected in the designation, but it goes beyond just party propaganda. We are literally on the battlefield, preparing for what may be one of the most critical elections in Tamil Nadu’s history.

Another important factor is the influx of a completely new generation of voters. Young people today think and decide differently. So, the way we speak to them has to change. My job is to reach voters across the spectrum—not just age groups, but the entire socio-cultural and economic spectrum—and that is what I have been working toward.

Social media is a powerful tool today, but it’s also chaotic and filled with misinformation. You don’t seem to engage in online skirmishes. How do you approach it?

At the end of the day, social media is just a tool for communication. What you make of it is in your hands. I don’t agree with the idea that any publicity is good publicity. If you have a positive image, it will resonate positively. If you are known for something negative, that’s what will stick.

So it’s important to be conscious of the image and presence you project, how you respond to provocations, and how you use the platform to achieve your goals.

Outside of social media, how do you connect with people?

My focus has always been on one-on-one interactions. From my first film, I learned that it's about people, not just audiences. I prefer meeting people face-to-face, which is why I often travel by road instead of flying. Driving through villages and towns gives me real exposure to how people live, what their problems are, and what they need.

How do you view EPS’s Tamizhagathai Meetpom ('Let's Save Tamil Nadu') initiative?

It has been a resounding success. These meetings are not a flash in the pan; every single one draws massive crowds. People come not only to listen but to engage and continue the conversation afterwards.

EPS talks about local realities—specific problems faced by communities—and contrasts what he achieved as Chief Minister with the degradation and corruption under the current government. He speaks action, not promises.

Many past Tamil Nadu leaders had larger-than-life personas, often with film backgrounds — be it MG Ramachandran (MGR), Jayalalithaa, or Karunandhi. EPS lacks this. Isn’t that a disadvantage?

Being a successful film star does not make one an effective politician. Yes, leaders like MGR or Jayalalithaa were iconic stars, but their political careers were built through decades of ground-level work.

EPS has cut his teeth at the grassroots level. He understands the party structure from the ground up and has held office at every level. That is the true foundation of leadership. His persona is not lacking—he is confident, clear, and strong in his communication. Recently, he addressed the press for two hours, answering every question. That shows his presence and leadership strength.

The AIADMK appears to be imploding, thanks to rebels. And, there is friction within the NDA coalition, both at the leadership and cadre levels. How do you plan to patch up the differences and fight the election as a joint force?

Words like “imploding” don’t apply here. The party is united and strong. Leaders like O Panneerselvam or TTV Dhinakaran leaving are individual cases, not party splits.

The DMK thrives on gossip, trying to create fires in different places to distract from its own problems. Look at their coalition—it’s a fragile rainbow of over 10 parties, including the Congress. Take away the partners, and the DMK has no solid ground of its own.

What about the AIADMK’s chemistry with the BJP, given the ideological differences?

This coalition has one clear goal: to oust the DMK government. That’s the larger good. Respecting differences and uniting for Tamil Nadu is what matters.

Take NEET, for example. The DMK promised to abolish it with a single signature, which was a blatant lie. EPS, as CM, acknowledged that NEET is a reality and worked to create a constructive solution: 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. The results are clear—thousands of students have become doctors who otherwise may never have had the chance.

You quit the BJP after nearly 25 years. Now, the AIADMK is allied with the BJP again. Does that hurt?

Absolutely not. This is a political decision for the greater good. I have no complaint against the BJP nationally. My issue was with a group of individuals in Tamil Nadu who betrayed me. That hurt hasn’t gone away, but it doesn’t stop me from working with the BJP now. My duty is to campaign for the AIADMK and its coalition partners wholeheartedly.

How do you assess Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in power?

They have been very decisive years in our history and direction forward. We are at a critical stage now, and we will see how the rest of the term unfolds.

What do you think about actor Vijay’s political entry and the TVK’s role? Could there be an alliance in the future?

Thambi (brother) Vijay’s entry has created a sensation, as expected, given his stardom and the love people have for him. His commitment to rooting out the DMK’s corruption is on the right track.

How his party shapes up remains to be seen. If a coalition happens in the future, it will only be one that works for the betterment of Tamil Nadu.

Politics is rough and full of personal attacks. How do you cope?

People asked me the same question in films. Yes, politics is tough, but it also has space for structure, strategy, intellectualism, and achievement.

The key is to know who you are, where you want to go, and the path you’ll take. If you are clear, people instinctively understand and respond accordingly. Much depends on how you conduct yourself.

Do you miss films? Would you return to Tamil cinema?

I never left films. I’ve been working in other languages and OTT projects, which have given me wonderful opportunities.

The reason I’ve not done Tamil films lately is that the industry is heavily controlled by the DMK family, from production houses to contracts with actors. Since I’ve been politically opposed to them, doors are closed—or rather, I wouldn’t knock on those doors myself.

But I am confident I will return to Tamil cinema soon. The industry will eventually breathe freely again, with real creativity and enterprise.

You have often criticised the DMK government. What are your chief issues with them?

Let me name a few. First, safety. Tamil Nadu was once one of the safest states, but not anymore. Violence against women, children, and the elderly—these are everyday realities now. Elderly people have been attacked and even killed for property grabs. Sexual crimes against even infants and elderly women have been reported. There is no guarantee that a child or daughter sent out will return home safely.

The government is responsible for ensuring safety. Contrast this with how EPS handled the Pollachi rape case—he immediately moved it to a neutral agency to avoid any influence. That is leadership.

Second, the cost of living. Electricity bills have skyrocketed—five to ten times higher in some cases. Property taxes and other levies are up, while job creation is at an all-time low. Salaries haven’t grown. Families are squeezed unbearably. This is the state of Tamil Nadu under DMK rule.

Third, atrocities against Dalits. They claim to be working for the good of Dalits, but there are numerous instances of caste-based atrocities, Vengaivayal being the top-of-the-mind recall. They are actively working against a fair probe into the Namakkal kidney racket.