'In Karur, Vijay failed as a political entrepreneur': Political analyst Peer Mohammed

The Federal spoke to senior journalist and political analyst Peer Mohammed on the Karur stampede tragedy that killed 41 people during actor-politician Vijay’s rally. He explains how the incident became global news, the political blame game around it, and what it reveals about Vijay’s readiness for politics.

Why did the Karur stampede gain such wide global attention?

This was unprecedented in Indian political history. Never before have 41 people died at a political rally. The scale of the tragedy, coupled with the mania around Vijay’s meeting, caught the world’s attention.

The TVK leadership packed around 27,000 people into a venue that could hold barely 15,000. They even moved additional crowds in, creating pressure on those already present. Unlike religious gatherings, where emotions often run higher, this was politics - and still it led to such loss. That’s why the tragedy shook not just Tamil Nadu, but also the global media.

Also Read: Karur stampede: ‘We were assaulted, accused of sabotage’, say ambulance drivers

Alliance leader Thol Thirumavalavan has questioned why no case has been filed against Vijay. Why has the state government remained silent?

Chief Minister MK Stalin already made it clear - no political leader would want their own cadre to die. It was a tragic accident caused by poor planning.

The responsibility lies with the second-level leadership on the ground - district secretaries and organisers - who failed to manage the crowd. This is the unwritten rule in any big political rally. That is why no case has been filed against Vijay himself, though Thirumavalavan may interpret it differently.

Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi spoke to Vijay after the tragedy. What does this mean politically?

Vijay already had a channel of communication with Rahul Gandhi, even before launching his party. After the tragedy, the BJP was quick to send a fact-finding team and tried to frame the Tamil Nadu government.

Rahul Gandhi’s outreach was likely to prevent Vijay from falling for BJP’s overtures. It was a message not to let political rivals use this tragedy to draw him closer.

Also Read: No party will be allowed to hold rallies till SOP is framed: TN govt tells HC

Vijay released a video statement two days later. Why did he take so long?

This delay was a monumental mistake. Instead of staying in Karur to console his grieving supporters, Vijay returned to Chennai. Leaders must stand with their cadre during such moments.

By waiting two days, he let the political moment slip. His absence showed guilt, but also revealed a lack of political maturity. This will make damage control harder and delay his comeback.

He has now suspended rallies for two weeks. What will be the impact?

It shows the seriousness of the setback. Had he visited the families and consoled his supporters immediately, he could have gained political capital. Instead, he now faces the challenge of rebuilding trust.

He missed the chance to move from being a single-digit political force to a double-digit one. This failure will weigh on him for some time.

Also Read: N Ram interview: 'Vijay is more like a one-man show; he has had a poor start'

You have observed Vijay closely as an actor and now as a politician. How do you see the change in him?

On screen and in the film industry, Vijay always projected himself as a “lion,” competing with Rajinikanth and even demanding higher pay. He was a successful film entrepreneur.

But politics is different. In Karur, he failed as a political entrepreneur. A politician would have stayed back with grieving cadre; Vijay behaved more like an actor who left the stage once the event ended.

This is an important lesson for him - that film stardom and political leadership require very different skills. He may recover, but it will take time, maturity, and learning from this tragedy.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)