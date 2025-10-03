N Ram interview: 'Vijay is more like a one-man show; he has had a poor start'

Senior journalist N Ram, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu, shares his perspective on the state of Indian democracy, press freedom, and the emergence of new political forces in Tamil Nadu. Drawing on his long career reporting through turbulent political eras, he reflects on the media’s independence, the Election Commission’s conduct, and the challenges ahead.

Having reported through multiple political eras, do you think today’s media is free enough to expose electoral malpractice, or is it more constrained than ever?

A large section of the media has sold its independence because it is under pressure and under attack, particularly English-language television. But in many Indian languages, journalists are doing their job - including you and your channel.

Media can criticise, but it cannot just conduct propaganda. Even so, there are many voices in the media upholding the values of independent journalism with integrity. So, I don’t believe the entire media is sold out. But a significant and leading section has compromised its independence or abandoned its independent path.

This happened earlier, during the Emergency, but that was forced censorship - constitutionally-imposed. Now, even without that, many are doing the same. It’s very unfortunate. But there are honest journalists, working journalist organisations, and the Editors Guild of India, led by its outstanding president Seema Mustafa, doing a good job.

So, the matter is mixed, but I hope the media can regain its full independence.

How serious is the risk that erosion of electoral integrity will lead to a permanent weakening of democratic institutions like the Election Commission?

The Election Commission is functioning in a partisan way, with no accountability. The present commission lacks transparency and shows a lot of arrogance. The way it conducts itself when questions and allegations are raised by political leaders is very deplorable, particularly the Chief Election Commissioner.

It is a threat, but there is resistance, as we see in Bihar. Today’s meeting has highlighted the need to stop and eliminate electoral fraud. In the current special intensive revision exercise in Bihar, and in the Supreme Court’s order directing the Election Commission to (a) produce machine-readable rolls, and (b) accept Aadhaar as a valid and legitimate ID, we see some positive moves.

You’ve covered the Emergency years extensively. What parallels and differences do you see between that period and India’s present political climate?

The difference today is the advance of communalism and the poisonous Hindutva ideology in the political arena. That was not the case in the 1970s.

The Emergency was a horrible experience - democratic institutions and rights were suppressed, censorship was total, journalists were detained. Atrocious. But it was quickly overthrown by the people in a non-violent election.

Today’s situation is much more complex. To the credit of the Indian system, despite the Emergency, elections were free and fair. Indira Gandhi’s regime was totally defeated, which showed the strength of democracy - although she was not willing to go as far as the present lot in Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, a new political party has emerged, TVK. As a senior journalist, how do you see this development?

They have every right to be there. But looking at the rallies and statements, particularly by Vijay, I think he needs some political education about facts. He has made so many statements - even the media has shown - that are totally false or wrong.

So, I think he lacks experience and political maturity. Of course, he draws crowds, but earlier too, stars like Cho Ramaswamy drew large crowds, and when it came to the polls, they flopped. We don’t know whether Vijay will get 8 per cent, 10 per cent, 15 per cent, or less. Nobody knows. But he lacks political experience.

Film stars like NT Rama Rao and, before that, MG Ramachandran, had political apprenticeship and training. MGR was in the DMK for a very long time. NTR was well-informed on many issues as chief minister. But here, I don’t know how many people will look up to someone who wants to be a leader without that grounding.

It also looks like he has dictatorial tendencies - a one-man show. But I wish him well. He has every right to enter politics, but the start is not great.

