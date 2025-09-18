EPS rubbishes ‘face-hiding’ claims; says, ‘was only wiping face’

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday (September 18) dismissed as “baseless propaganda” the claims that he tried to hide his face while leaving Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi.

Addressing reporters in Omalur, Salem, EPS said his meeting with Shah was already announced publicly, and there was no reason for secrecy, and he travelled in the car provided to him in his capacity as the opposition leader of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

‘Only wiped my face,’ says EPS

“I had openly informed the media about my Delhi visit and my meeting with the home minister. I also called on the Vice President to extend greetings. The meeting with Shah was official and transparent. I went in a government vehicle. There is no necessity, even to the size of a mustard seed, for me to hide my face. While getting into the car, I only wiped my face, and this has been twisted for political gain,” he said.

EPS accused “some media houses and the DMK” of deliberately circulating a two-second clip to create a controversy. He clarified that the BJP has no role in AIADMK’s internal matters. “Amit Shah has already said he will not interfere in AIADMK affairs. We had also declared that there is no need for other parties to solve our issues. What more do you need?” he said. He also requested media houses not to ‘create controversies’ when they run dry without news.

EPS defends Sengottaiyan’s sacking

Defending the party’s action against senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, citing a special resolution of the party, EPS said, “Even TTV Dhinakaran was expelled by Jayalalithaa and remained out of the party for 10 years. Today, he criticises me, saying I wore a mask, while he himself is trying to sneak back into alliances wearing a political mask. I follow party rules and regulations,” the former chief minister said.

Sengottaiyan was sacked from AIADMK after he called the party leadership to bring back expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Dig at Stalin over Senthil Balaji

Speaking about alliances, EPS said the “decisions rest with me in AIADMK and with Amit Shah in BJP.’’ He also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of double standards.

EPS recalled a past instance where Stalin, then the Opposition leader, had branded current minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother as “corrupt and criminal elements,” but later inducted him as a minister.

“How did a man called corrupt yesterday become pure today?” he asked, showing old video clips of Stalin’s speeches.

‘CM speaks with double standards’

On DMK’s alliance with the Congress, EPS said it was ironic that Stalin now defends the party that had “inflicted great harm” on the DMK in the past. “Congress leaders are talking about contesting 117 seats and being part of power. The chief minister himself speaks with double standards. When Prime Minister Modi visited Chennai, he once showed black flags as the Opposition leader, but later welcomed him with a white flag after becoming the chief minister,” EPS charged.

Defending his stint as chief minister, EPS said his government delivered “four years of stable administration” by working in coordination with the Centre and securing numerous projects.