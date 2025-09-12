Tamil Nadu political churn: What is brewing ahead of 2026 polls? I Interview

From factional splits in the AIADMK (All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) to the strategic maneuvering of the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) and the entry of actor Vijay’s TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), senior journalist Peer Mohamed spoke to The Federal on Thursday (September 11) to break down the turbulent shifts in Tamil Nadu's political landscape and their likely impact ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

K A Sengottaiyan has been relieved of his party responsibilities in the AIADMK. Soon after, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. What is the significance of this meeting, and will it affect the AIADMK?

Sengottaiyan is an influential figure in his constituency, Gobichettipalayam, where around 300 party members resigned immediately after his removal. At the constituency level, this will definitely have an impact. However, on the larger scale of the AIADMK’s fortunes, it will not.

He has always been an organiser. Right now, he seems keen to play a bigger role by bringing back leaders like O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and others to broaden the party. But this is unlikely because the party’s current leadership is very clear—it does not want these factions re-entering.

What prospects does Dhinakaran have if he attempts a comeback into the AIADMK?

Dhinakaran once proved his strength in the RK Nagar by-election, projecting himself as Jayalalithaa’s political heir. While he succeeded then, he failed to sustain that momentum due to multiple factors. His return to the AIADMK remains uncertain because the party leadership is determined to keep the splinter groups out.

In the PMK, S Ramadoss expelled his son Anbumani Ramadoss from the party. How do you view this decision and its impact on elections?

Anbumani does not have the charisma to galvanise the public or attract a broad voter base. As a seasoned politician, S Ramadoss knows where the party’s future lies. His move to expel his son is a clever one—it strengthens his political control, even if it looks like a setback for Anbumani.

The DMDK seems to be riding two horses at once, engaging with both the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). How do you interpret this strategy?

From the days of its founder, the late Vijayakanth, the DMDK has followed this approach—always keeping options open and aligning with whichever front serves its interests best. Vijayakanth built the party with a shrewd understanding of Tamil Nadu’s political terrain, and that pragmatic strategy continues today.

The TVK, led by actor Vijay, has entered the scene. Can he emerge as a force like M G Ramachandran (MGR) once did?

Vijay imagines himself in the mould of MGR, who transformed Tamil politics. But MGR’s rise was not easy. He worked for years within the DMK, earned grassroots acceptance, and emerged as a leader from among the masses. Vijay, though popular as a film star, still has to walk that long road before he can replicate MGR’s trajectory.

