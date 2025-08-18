DMK, Congress slam RSS ties of NDA's VP nominee; signal electoral contest

The Opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress and DMK, has sharply criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s nomination of Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, as their candidate in the upcoming vice presidential elections scheduled for September 9.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ties. The Opposition is strongly objecting to his candidature on this ground.

In the wake of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden exit, the BJP has moved swiftly to nominate a successor. The party is pushing for an unopposed election, but signals from the Opposition suggest a contest may be in the offing.

Political sources confirmed that defence minister Rajnath Singh reached out to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other Opposition leaders, seeking their support for Radhakrishnan’s candidacy. However, the Opposition’s response remains divided.

No support for RSS man

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan categorically dismissed any possibility of supporting Radhakrishnan, citing his RSS background.

Also read: Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA’s Vice President candidate?

“CP Radhakrishnan is an RSS man, and we will not extend our support. The INDIA alliance leaders will take a final decision on fielding a joint candidate,” Elangovan told The Federal. The DMK’s stance reflects a broader hesitation within the Opposition INDIA bloc to back the NDA’s nominee, with discussions underway about fielding a consensus candidate to challenge the BJP.

Matter of pride for Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran appealed to all political parties in the state to support Radhakrishnan, emphasising the significance of a Tamilian occupying the high office. Recalling the Congress-DMK alliance’s Opposition to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s second term as President, Nagendran urged the DMK to rectify what he described as a “historical mistake”.

“Having a Tamilian lead the nation in such a prestigious role is a matter of pride for all of Tamil Nadu. I humbly request all parties to unite and support our brother CP Radhakrishnan,” urged Nainar Nagendran.

Congress stand

Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, expressed apprehension about Radhakrishnan’s RSS affiliations, framing the election as “another battle to protect India’s institutions”.

The INDIA bloc, led by figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, is reportedly leaning toward nominating a non-Congress candidate to consolidate anti-BJP votes and maintain unity among Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, and others.

AIADMK support

As the state head of the NDA, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called for cross-party support for Radhakrishnan since there are no other options.

Also read: CP Radhakrishnan as V-P candidate: 'BJP continues to honour Tamils'

“It is a matter of pride that a Tamilian has been nominated as vice president. I urge all MPs from Tamil Nadu, regardless of party, to support him,” he said.

BJP's strategic move

The nomination of Radhakrishnan, who has his roots in TN, is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Political analysts noted that choosing an RSS-backed leader from Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP has struggled electorally, carries significant symbolic weight.

Interestingly, a senior journalist, speaking on condition of anonymity, praised Radhakrishnan’s unblemished record and principled stance. “When Annamalai claimed BJP would win 10 seats in Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha elections, it was Radhakrishnan who candidly told PM Modi that even a single seat was unlikely. His honesty and discipline have likely earned him this nomination,” the journalist noted.

Radhakrishnan, a former MP during the Vajpayee government, was known for resisting attempts to sway him during political crises, especially when Jayalalithaa toppled the NDA government in 1999. As Maharashtra governor, he has faced no allegations of misconduct, earning comparisons to a “saintly figure” for his integrity.

MDMK backs Radhakrishnan

In a surprising move, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), a member of the Opposition INDIA bloc, has publicly endorsed Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan. This stance puts MDMK at odds with key allies like the DMK and Congress, who have slammed Radhakrishnan’s RSS affiliations.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport, MDMK leader Vaiko expressed his delight at a leader from TN being nominated for the vice presidency. “It is a matter of pride that CP Radhakrishnan, a son of Tamil Nadu, has been chosen for this role. I wish for him to win by a significant margin. Known for his courage and hospitality, he deserves this victory. He may not only become vice president but could also rise to the position of President in the future,” Vaiko said.

He urged all parties to transcend political differences and support “a Tamilian from our motherland, Tamil Nadu”, adding that MDMK wholeheartedly backs Radhakrishnan and encourages other parties to do the same.

Vaiko’s endorsement highlights a fracture within the INDIA bloc, as the DMK and Congress have signalled their intent to possibly field a joint candidate against Radhakrishnan.