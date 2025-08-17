Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA’s Vice President candidate?

The BJP on Sunday (August 17) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for Vice President.

The decision was made at the BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“Today, I am delighted to inform you that a meeting of the Parliamentary Board was held under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Discussions were held on all aspects regarding the names for the Vice President, and suggestions were sought. After this, it was decided that we will nominate Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji, the Governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for Vice President,” BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda said.

He hoped that all Opposition parties would support Radhakrishnan and that he would be elected unanimously.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan, a veteran leader, has held several key constitutional and political positions during his long career.

Currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra since July 2024, Radhakrishnan also served as the Governor of Jharkhand. Earlier, he worked as the Telangana Governor as well.

Radhakrishnan represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha twice, winning in 1998 and 1999 as a BJP candidate. He was also the Tamil Nadu BJP president and was the party’s Kerala in-charge.

Born in 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan began his public life as an RSS swayamsevak and an active member of the Bharatiya Janasangh.