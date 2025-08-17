CP Radhakrishnan as V-P candidate: 'BJP continues to honour Tamils'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election slated for September 9, 2025, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 4.

A veteran politician with over four decades of public service, Radhakrishnan’s nomination is seen as a strategic move to boost the NDA’s influence, particularly in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

'Big boost for BJP in Tamil Nadu'

Drawing Kalam's reference, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran was quick to point out that ''it is an honour for all Tamils''.

“It is a matter of great pride that a Tamilian, CP Radhakrishnan, has been chosen as the Vice-Presidential candidate for the first time. The BJP, which made APJ Abdul Kalam president, continues to honour Tamilians”, Nainar told The Federal, adding that the decision would bolster the party’s influence in South Indian politics.

Also Read: PM Modi's I-Day speech takeaways: Is it an olive branch to RSS?

BJP leader SR Sekhar, a close associate since Radhakrishnan’s formative years, described him as an ''approachable and principled leader'' who rose from humble beginnings. “His elevation to this pinnacle is a moment of immense joy,” Sekhar told The Federal.

Analysts say his ties with the AIADMK and his appeal among the Kongu community could be a big plus for the party.

What CPR told The Federal after nomination

Soon after the surprise nomination, CP Radhakrishnan told The Federal, “I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and our esteemed NDA allies for selecting me as the Vice-Presidential candidate. Their confidence in me is humbling, and I vow to dedicate myself to serving the nation relentlessly until my final breath.”

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan’s political journey began at 16 with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His early association with the RSS paved the way for a lifelong commitment to the BJP.

Rising through the ranks

A Bachelor’s degree holder in Business Administration, Radhakrishnan joined the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974 as a state executive committee member. By 1996, he was appointed secretary of the BJP after joining the party at its Trichy conference in Tamil Nadu, and later he became the state vice-president.

Also Read: Mystery of why Dhankhar resigned, and who will replace him as Vice President

In 1998 and 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, establishing himself as a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics. During his tenure as an MP, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles, served on the Consultative Committee for Finance, and was part of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings and the Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

Undertook massive Rath Yatra

In 2004, he represented India as part of a parliamentary delegation addressing the UN General Assembly and joined the first parliamentary delegation to Taiwan. From 2003 to 2006, Radhakrishnan served as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, undertaking a 19,000-km, 93-day Rath Yatra to advocate for issues such as linking Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, and combating untouchability and the use of narcotic drugs. He also led two additional padayatras for various causes, reinforcing his grassroots connect.

Despite electoral setbacks in 2016 and 2019, his approachable demeanor and commitment to public service earned him widespread respect. Radhakrishnan’s administrative acumen shone through in his role as Chairman of the All India Coir Board from 2016 to 2020, during which coir exports reached a record Rs 2,532 crore.

His gubernatorial roles further cemented his reputation: he served as Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023, travelling to all 24 districts within four months to engage with citizens, and took on additional responsibilities as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Since July 31, 2024, he has been the Governor of Maharashtra, maintaining a clean and controversy-free record.

College champion in table tennis

An avid sportsperson, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner, with interests in cricket and volleyball. An avid traveler, he has visited over 20 countries, including the US, UK, China, and Japan. Radhakrishnan has two children: a son (a businessman) and a daughter.

'Non-controversial in nature'

Senior journalist T Ramakrishnan, who has been following CP Radhakrishnan for the last 20 years, said, ''Radhakrishnan is a highly refined politician, who does not give room for disputes or controversies. For the last few years, he has been serving as the Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra. So far, he has not been involved in any controversy. I believe his political acumen and finesse are the reasons for his selection as a candidate for the top post.''

With the NDA commanding over 400 votes in the 781-member electoral college, Radhakrishnan is likely to be the President, with Opposition INDIA Bloc scrambling to name its candidate.