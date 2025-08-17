Vice-President poll: CP Radhakrishnan is NDA's pick

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was on Sunday (August 17) picked as the NDA candidate for vice-president.

The BJP parliamentary board decided this after a meeting.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided the 68-year-old Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation.

Also read: Not giving Dhankhar a farewell a sorry reflection on India’s public culture

BJP hopes for support from Opposition

Nadda hoped the Opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes that the election of the Vice-President will be held unanimously, in contact with all parties. That is why, in the past week, we have reached out to almost all political parties, including our NDA partners and the leaders of the opposition parties... our senior leaders have also made contact with them," Nadda said after the meeting.

Who is Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan, who is from Tamil Nadu, has been serving as Maharashtra Governor since July 2024.

A veteran leader, Radhakrishnan, born in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu in 1957, has held several key constitutional and political positions during his long career.

He was Jharkhand's Governor and also held additional charge as Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. He was also BJP state president of Tamil Nadu.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.