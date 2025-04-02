CPI(M) Party Congress begins with call for fight against Hindutva forces, crony capitalism

The 24th Party Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) began on Wednesday (April 2) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with a strong call for an intensified political and ideological battle against Hindutva forces, corporate dominance, and imperialist interventions.

The conclave, attended by delegates from across the country and leaders of various Left parties, opened with an inaugural speech by CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat. Manik Sarkar, former chief minister of Tripura, chaired the presidium and underscored the significance of Left unity in the face of authoritarian and communal politics.

Comrades pay tributes to Yechury

The absence of Sitaram Yechury cast a sombre shadow over the Party Congress, as leaders and delegates deeply felt his loss following his demise. Tributes poured in, recalling his steadfast leadership, eloquence, and commitment to Left politics.

“The Party Congress is being held in the shadow of Comrade Sitaram’s radiant memories. In all the Party Congresses I have attended, Comrade Yechury was an active presence. For the first time, I am participating in a Party Congress in his absence", said TM Thomas Issac, former Kerala finance minister and the party’s central committee member.

Hindutva dominance, crony capitalism

In his inaugural address, Karat delivered a scathing critique of the ruling BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He warned that the past 11 years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had witnessed an unprecedented consolidation of Hindutva forces, backed by crony capitalism. "The corporate sector has never enjoyed as much unbridled access to power as it does today under this regime. The close partnership between big business and the BJP has led to the systematic dismantling of labour rights, privatisation of public sector enterprises, and the erosion of democratic institutions," Karat said.

He emphasised that the CPI(M) and the wider Left movement must prioritise struggles that challenge the growing corporate stranglehold over the economy. "The struggle is not just against the BJP but also against the economic policies that serve the interests of a few while pushing millions into deeper distress," he added.

Call for socialist model of development

Karat also addressed the global political landscape, pointing out that American imperialism had become more assertive in recent years. He called for solidarity with anti-imperialist movements worldwide and reaffirmed CPI(M)’s commitment to an alternative, socialist model of development.

Chairing the session, Manik Sarkar highlighted the need to bring together all secular and democratic forces to counter the rise of communalism. He recalled his participation in the CPI(M)’s ninth Congress, also held in Madurai in 1972, and stressed the historical significance of the city in the Communist movement. "Madurai has a rich tradition of working-class movements and progressive struggles. It is only fitting that we gather here at a time when the country is at a crossroads, facing an existential threat to secularism, democracy, and economic justice," he said.

What's on agenda?

He also outlined the key agenda items for the Congress, including discussions on strengthening the independent political and organisational strength of the CPI(M), expanding mass struggles of workers, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis, women, and minorities, building a broad anti-BJP alliance while maintaining ideological clarity, and countering the spread of communal propaganda through grassroots campaigns.

“The CPI(M) cannot merely be a voice of opposition; it must emerge as the nucleus of a viable Left and democratic alternative. We need to reach out to the youth, organise in workplaces and residential areas, and deepen our engagement with people’s struggles," Sarkar asserted.

Opposition to Waqf Bill

CPI(M) Members of Parliament had to skip the Congress to attend the ongoing parliamentary debate on the controversial Waqf Bill. The Bill, which has sparked intense debates across political circles, is seen as an attempt to alter the governance of Waqf properties, with potential ramifications for minority rights and religious autonomy. CPI(M) MPs have been vocal in their opposition, arguing that the Bill is another step in the BJP’s broader agenda of communal polarisation.

"The Waqf Bill is entirely unconstitutional and alienates a significant portion of the population, and it must be opposed at all costs. We will maintain our unwavering resistance in both Houses of Parliament, with our MPs actively engaging in the discussions," said MV Govindan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo.

Discussions on party’s performance, poll strategies

The Party Congress saw a strong participation of state-level leaders, trade union representatives, and grassroots activists. The discussions reflected a shared commitment to resisting the BJP-RSS agenda and formulating strategies for future struggles.

The 24th Congress will continue over the four days, with sessions dedicated to reviewing the party’s performance, assessing electoral strategies, and discussing policy alternatives. Key areas of focus will include workers’ rights and livelihoods, addressing rising unemployment and ensuring fair wages and labour protections, agrarian distress and strengthening farmers’ movements while opposing corporate capture of agriculture, defending federalism and opposing centralisation of power and BJP-led assaults on state governments, and countering media misinformation and right-wing propaganda through independent media initiatives. The discussions will also cover international affairs, with a session on the global Left’s response to rising authoritarianism and economic crises.

Left leaders call for united front

The Congress witnessed participation from leaders of other Left parties, including CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, and AIFB general secretary G Devarajan.

Raja emphasised that the Left must stand together to protect constitutional values and resist the saffronisation of state institutions. "The Left movement is the only consistent force that has opposed communalism, neoliberalism, and imperialist dictates. Our task is to deepen our influence among the working masses and resist fascist tendencies," he said. Dipankar Bhattacharya, on the other hand, stressed the importance of electoral strategy. "While street struggles remain our backbone, we must also adopt a tactical approach in elections to prevent the BJP’s return to power," he stated.

‘Commitment to secular India unshaken’

As the Congress unfolds, CPI(M) leaders are expected to chart out a detailed action plan for the party’s role in the upcoming general elections, organisational expansion, and intervention in socio-political movements. With the BJP tightening its grip on power and opposition parties facing challenges of unity and direction, the CPI(M) aims to position itself as a rallying force for all progressive sections of society. In his concluding remarks for the day, Manik Sarkar summed up the party’s mission: "This Congress must send a clear message that the fight against Hindutva authoritarianism, corporate greed, and social injustice will continue. The road ahead is tough, but our commitment to an egalitarian, secular, and democratic India remains unshaken."