Madurai Congress crucial for CPI(M) to re-define role amid waning national presence

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to convene its 24th Party Congress in Madurai from Wednesday (April 2), marking a significant moment in the party’s history. As the party gathers in Madurai, the absence of Sitaram Yechury’s towering presence looms large, with the CPI(M) facing critical decisions on leadership, political strategy, and its relevance in a rapidly shifting Indian political landscape.

A CPI(M) sans Yechury

Yechury’s death has left a void in the CPI(M) that many describe as irreplaceable. A seasoned Marxist ideologue and a pragmatic coalition-builder, Yechury led the party through some of its most challenging years, including electoral setbacks in West Bengal and Tripura, while maintaining its stronghold in Kerala. His ability to forge alliances, notably with the Congress as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, earned him both admiration and criticism within the party. The Madurai Congress will be a test of the CPI(M)’s ability to navigate its future without his unifying influence. Prakash Karat, the former general secretary and current interim politburo coordinator, has stepped in to guide the party through this transition, but all eyes are on who will emerge as Yechury’s successor.

Adding an emotional layer to the proceedings, the Party Congress will feature the release of ‘Socialism is the Alternative (SITA)’, a documentary dedicated to Yechury. Produced by Comrade Talkies, a team of young CPI(M) activists working in digital media, the film aims to encapsulate Yechury’s life, his ideological clarity, and his contributions to the communist movement in India.

Political resolution

Central to the Party Congress is the adoption of a political resolution that will outline the CPI(M)’s strategy for the coming years. The draft resolution, released in February 2025, emphasises the party’s commitment to an “independent line” in national politics, distancing itself from broad electoral alliances while strengthening grassroots mobilisation. It calls for rebuilding the party’s base in West Bengal and Tripura, where its influence has waned, and reinforcing its dominance in Kerala. The resolution also highlights the need to counter the “corporate-communal nexus” represented by the ruling BJP, setting the stage for a fierce ideological battle.

The CPI(M)’s rhetoric against the BJP government is expected to take centre stage in Madurai, with the draft resolution labelling the BJP as a “neo fascist” force avoiding the term “fascist”, which has already created ripples in political circles. This terminology reflects the party’s view of the BJP as an authoritarian regime that blends corporate interests with communal polarisation. Many inside the party are slightly wary of this choice of word and that would reflect up on the deliberations in the congress.

Frayed ties with Congress

Party leaders are expected to elaborate on this critique, framing the CPI(M) as a bulwark against what they describe as a creeping authoritarianism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This discussion will likely galvanise the cadre but also spark debate about the effectiveness of such rhetoric in broadening the party’s appeal.

The CPI(M)’s relationship with the Congress and the broader INDIA bloc remains another contentious issue. Yechury was a key architect of the INDIA bloc, advocating for a united opposition to defeat the BJP in the 2024 General Elections. However, the alliance yielded mixed results, and internal divisions within the CPI(M), particularly between the Kerala and West Bengal units, have complicated its stance. In Kerala, the CPI(M) and Congress are bitter rivals, contesting power through the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), respectively. In contrast, the West Bengal unit has historically favoured electoral understandings with the Congress to counter the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The political resolution signals a shift toward independence, with a senior West Bengal leader hinting at contesting the 2026 Assembly elections without Congress support. This move reflects the party’s desire to preserve its ideological purity, but it risks alienating potential allies in the anti-BJP fight. The Madurai Congress will be a litmus test for whether the CPI(M) can balance its principles with pragmatic coalition-building – a tension Yechury navigated with finesse.

Curtain call for stalwarts?

Another focal point is the CPI(M)’s internal age restriction policy, which limits allocation of key organisational roles to members under 75. This rule could see the exit of stalwarts like Prakash Karat (77), Brinda Karat (77), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (79), former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (75), and former West Bengal state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra (74). With up to seven politburo seats potentially opening, the party is poised for a generational shift. However, speculation surrounds a possible exemption for Vijayan, who remains a powerful figure in Kerala. His retention as a special invitee, despite crossing the age threshold, could underscore his influence and the party’s reliance on his leadership in its last bastion.

In Kerala, where the CPI(M)-led LDF holds power, Pinarayi’s dominance is unquestioned. His re-election in 2021 broke a 40-year trend of alternating governments, cementing his status as a Marxist helmsman. The Madurai Congress will likely reaffirm Kerala’s centrality to the CPI(M)’s identity, with Pinarayi’s leadership seen as a model for organisational strength. Yet, his advancing age and the party’s youth-focused reforms pose questions about succession in the state unit, which boasts 15 central committee and four politburo members.

Strategy-building to win back Bengal, Tripura

In West Bengal and Tripura, the CPI(M) faces an uphill battle. Once strongholds, both states have slipped from its grasp – West Bengal to the TMC in 2011 and Tripura to the BJP in 2018. The resolution urges a focus on rural poor mobilisation in Bengal and grassroots efforts among Tripura’s tribal population, while opposing both the BJP and regional rivals. The party’s inability to regain traction has fuelled doubts about its relevance beyond Kerala, making the Madurai Congress a critical juncture for strategising a comeback.

The CPI(M)’s relevance is under scrutiny as it grapples with declining electoral fortunes and an aging leadership. While it remains a moral force in Indian politics, its national presence has shrunk, with only Kerala as a governing bastion. The party’s emphasis on ideological purity over mass appeal has limited its growth, particularly among younger voters. The Madurai Congress offers a chance to redefine its role – whether as a regional powerhouse or a revitalised national player – amid a polarised political landscape dominated by the BJP and regional parties.

All eyes on general secretary

The election of a new general secretary will be the Congress’s most anticipated outcome. With Karat serving as an interim coordinator, names like MA Baby along with Ramachandra Dome, and Ashok Dhawale – inducted into the politburo in 2022 – are in contention. The party’s push for younger, diverse leaders could see fresh faces rise, balancing experience with renewal. The decision will signal the CPI(M)’s direction – whether it doubles down on tradition or embraces a bold new era.