Kerala: Upset with CPI(M)'s decisions, senior comrades vent dissent on social media

The CPI(M) in Kerala is witnessing an unusual instance of internal dissent following its recent state conference in Kollam, with some senior leaders voicing their dissatisfaction over the party’s organisational decisions on social media – a first for the party.

Notably, A Padmakumar, a veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and a former MLA, started the trend by openly criticising the inclusion of state Health Minister Veena George as a special invitee to the state committee.

Other prominent figures like N Sukanya and Kadakampally Surendran also voiced displeasure through social media posts. P Jayarajan and J Mercykutty Amma too expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership’s decisions.

Padmakumar, a member of the Pathanamthitta district secretariat, has been vocal about his exclusion from the state committee. He expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post, stating, “Deceit, betrayal, insult – 52 years of dues. Lal Salaam!” He later withdrew the post.

‘Deceit, betrayal, insult’

However, he continued to express his dissatisfaction in interviews, questioning the inclusion of George, who he believes lacks a strong background in party activities despite being a capable politician.

Padmakumar pointed out that George’s rise within the party has raised concerns among many as she was brought in as a candidate and quickly rose to become an MLA and minister without significant involvement in organisational work. He noted that her nine years in the CPI(M) seemed to be valued more than his 52 years of service, leading to his exclusion from the state committee.

Despite his criticism, Padmakumar has reiterated his commitment to the CPI(M), stating that he has no plans to leave the party. He emphasised that his concerns are about organisational matters and that the party is always right in political decisions.

The CPI(M) has initiated efforts to pacify Padmakumar, with the Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham holding discussions with him to address his grievances.

Che Guevara ‘dig’

Sukanya, a prominent women leader from Kannur, posted a quote from Che Guevara on social media: “If you tremble with anger at every injustice, you are my comrade.” This was widely interpreted by the media as her dissatisfaction of organisational selections. Several media outlets speculated that she may be elevated to the state committee. However, she later clarified that the post was not intended as criticism of the leadership.

“I believe that more women should have been included in decision-making bodies, including the state committee. However, my Facebook post has nothing to do with the party’s decisions. I was merely changing my profile picture and, as a communist, added a popular quote from Che Guevara, which should not be misinterpreted in this manner,” she clarified.

Sukanya is a former SFI leader from Thiruvananthapuram and gained prominence in the late 1980s. She married CPI(M) leader and former MLA James Mathew and settled in Kannur. She currently serves as a member of the Kannur Corporation and the party’s district committee. Widely regarded as the next prominent woman leader from Kannur after PK Sreemathi and KK Shailaja, she is seen as a rising force in the party, but did not find a place in the state committee.

‘Sidelined’ leaders

Surendran, another senior leader and a former minister, was expected to be elevated to the state secretariat but was left out. His exclusion has been met with disappointment among party ranks as he was seen as a strong contender for a higher role.

Jayarajan, a senior party leader who was sidelined in 2022 for allegedly attempting to form a personality cult, was expected to be reinstated to the state secretariat in the recent conference. When this did not happen, there were protests from his son, Jain Raj. Raj expressed dissatisfaction by referencing an earlier social media post from party leader M Swaraj, which hinted at the unfair treatment of his father.

Mercykutty Amma reportedly protested at the conference itself for not being considered for inclusion in the state secretariat.

Inner rifts, rising dissidence

The CPI(M) in Kerala has traditionally been known for its cohesive organisational structure and unanimous elections at the local level. However, recent developments indicate a rise in dissidence, with cadres increasingly challenging leadership decisions and taking to the social media to express their views.

The discontent also comes at a time when the BJP is gaining traction in Kerala, potentially exploiting the internal divisions within the CPI(M). The BJP has been eyeing Kerala as a strategic state to expand its influence, and any weakening of the CPI(M) could provide an opportunity for the BJP to make inroads.

BJP leaders promptly reached out to Padmakumar in Pathanamthitta, but he declined to engage with them. When two leaders visited him at his home, they had to leave within 10 minutes as he firmly refused to take any further steps towards the BJP, given its ideological divergence from his views.

BJP tries to encash crisis

“Even PV Anvar called me, wanting to meet, but I told him I had nothing to discuss. He might have assumed I would follow in his footsteps but he is mistaken -- I am not going anywhere. The issue I raised was genuine, though my approach was emotional, and I have since withdrawn (the post). Now, it is up to the party to decide whether to take disciplinary action against me,” he said.

A CPI(M) state committee member said: “The media is exaggerating many things by speculating on anything and everything. If you look at the names floated for our state committee, anyone familiar with our organisational procedures would find it laughable – it shows a clear lack of understanding.

All’s well, says CPI(M)

“We have a customary practice of inviting ministers who are not part of the state committee as invitees. Previously, C Raveendranath, was made an invitee, and now George has been given the same status. When she steps down from her ministerial position, we will review the situation and take an appropriate decision.

“Padmakumar simply overreacted. As for Sukanya and Kadakampally, there is nothing wrong with those posts – it’s the media blowing things out of proportion. Jayarajan’s son has done this before as well, and we can resolve it easily,” the party leader added.

Election season

As Kerala approaches local body elections and looks toward the 2026 Assembly battle, the CPI(M) must navigate these internal challenges while maintaining its political stronghold in the state.

In the face of these internal developments, the CPI(M) has initiated efforts to address grievances and maintain party unity. However, the party will need to balance its organisational needs with the political realities of Kerala to ensure its continued dominance in the state’s political scenario.