Sitaram Yechury obituary: The Leftist who always stood on the right side

The year 2004 marked a significant turning point in Indian politics. The BJP, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sought a second term in the general elections with the slogan “India Shining.” However, the Indian electorate had other plans. The voters did not grant an absolute majority to any party. The Indian National Congress emerged as the largest party with 145 seats, but it fell short of the 272-seat majority needed to form a government.

Era of the Left

Enter Comrade Harkishan Singh Surjeet. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) became the third-largest party with 43 seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured 10 seats, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Forward Bloc each won three seats. The combined 59 seats of the Left bloc proved pivotal.

Surjeet, then the general secretary of CPI(M), initiated discussions with Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and M Karunanidhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Through deft political manoeuvring, a coalition was formed to govern India for the next five years, with the Left parties providing outside support.

Yechury: Charismatic representative of the Left

In these swift political developments, Sitaram Yechury played a crucial role as Surjeet’s right-hand man. Known for his people skills, numerical acumen, linguistic prowess, and sense of humour, Yechury had previously co-drafted a common minimum programme for the United Front Government in 1996 along with P Chidambaram. Yechury’s contributions and strategies were vital for the UPA-Left alliance during the first Manmohan Singh government.

Yechury’s deep knowledge of economics and financial matters impressed Dr Manmohan Singh, the designated prime minister. His eloquence in Hindi and Urdu resonated with politicians from the Hindi heartland, while his proficiency in Bengali and understanding of Malayalam and Tamil made him a versatile communicator. The Marxists, previously known for their matter-of-fact demeanour in Delhi circles, found a charismatic representative in Yechury.

Youth icon

Since 2004, Yechury has remained a significant figure in Indian politics. Despite the Communist parties’ marginalization in subsequent elections, Yechury’s influence and legacy continued.

Yechury’s leadership qualities were evident from his student days. He went underground to organise resistance against the Emergency before being arrested. His confrontation with Indira Gandhi, demanding her resignation as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), made him a heroic icon among revolutionary students in India. In 1984, he became the first non-Keralite, non-Bengali president of the Students’ Federation of India. That same year, he was included in the CPI(M) central committee, and the following year, he joined the newly-formed central secretariat alongside his senior, Prakash Karat, from their JNU days.

Firebrand speaker, gentle colleague

In 2005, Yechury was elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, marking the beginning of a new era. His eloquent and unyielding speeches in the Rajya Sabha were remarkable. He articulated his party’s positions and relentlessly criticised other parties. His expertise in parliamentary procedures, laws, and the Constitution gave him an edge in debates. Despite his sharp and piercing speeches, he maintained cordial and amicable relationships with leaders from other parties.

Ministers and Opposition leaders often made it a point to attend Yechury’s speeches in the Rajya Sabha. Even when his speeches were critical of their parties or politics, they found value in his insights. His exceptional sense of humour also helped him navigate contentious debates. During heated discussions, Yechury would often quip, “Don’t teach me Hinduism. I know more about Hinduism than most of you. I have read the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Gita in different languages. Even my name has Sita and Ram in it.”

Deft communicator, handler of the media

As a party leader, Yechury was adept at handling the media. He maintained a respectful distance, but always kept communication channels open. He tirelessly explained party positions to the media, ensuring clarity and understanding. He ensured that CPI(M) and the Left bloc received adequate coverage in both national and vernacular news, keeping the left voice prominent.

The Indo-US nuclear deal and UPA-Left meetings were pivotal in both national and international media. Yechury used these opportunities to propagate CPI(M) ideology. While party’s general secretary Prakash Karat was often cautious and uncomfortable in front of the media, Yechury faced them with a sharp poker face, turning every opportunity to his party’s advantage. “I can repeat the same thing in five languages if you need to. I can say no in two other languages—Malayalam and Tamil,” he would tell reporters who persistently sought specific answers.

Problem solver, consensus builder

Yechury’s sense of humour and light-hearted attitude made him an effective consensus builder. His long association with Harkishan Singh Surjeet taught him the importance of coalitions and alliances with bourgeois parties.

Even after harshly criticising opponents, he could wear a warm smile and hug them without pretension. He maintained friendly relations with leaders like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Mulayam Singh, Mayawati, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Sonia Gandhi.

During the first budget session of the second Manmohan Singh government, Left MPs from Kerala wanted to meet Sonia with a memorandum. Before they officially entered her room in the old Parliament building, a guard informed Yechury that Sonia was ready to meet him. As some journalists were talking with Yechury, they also entered without thinking. Sonia’s first reaction upon seeing Yechury was, “Oh Sitaram, we already miss you,” referring to their collaboration during the first UPA government. They had a great working relationship, with Yechury often acting as the problem solver for the Left bloc.

Lover of Charminar cigarettes, non-veg food

We will miss him. Yechury was a staunch communist with unwavering convictions about party ideology and a deep-rooted passion for the people’s cause. He fought relentlessly, even against hard-core ideologists within his own party, to combat communalism and crony capitalism through alliances. He was both pragmatic and philosophical.

Yechury loved his Charminar cigarettes and non-vegetarian food, savouring them with passion. He never masked his human values. He was a true comrade and will be remembered with great regard. Adios, Comrade, Adios.