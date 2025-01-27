The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) has launched its much-anticipated outdoor exhibit titled 'What Makes Me Click,' a celebration of children’s photography from around the globe at the Egmore government museum, Chennai. Organised by Chennai Photo Biennale’s educational division, CPB Prism, in collaboration with Children’s Photography Archive, the show provides a unique platform to children to share their creative vision, offering an intimate glimpse into their worlds. This is the first time the CPB has partnered with 20 international projects to showcase work beyond its in-house initiatives.

The Federal is the media partner for the fourth edition of Chennai Photo Biennale that has successfully opened up its Phase 2 shows across the city. Window into children’s worlds “We believe it’s crucial for people to see what children value and enjoy. Their voices matter,” said Gayatri Nair, CPB’s co-founder and head of CPB Prism. Reflecting on her personal connection to the arts, she explained how children’s creative work serves as a beacon of hope in challenging times. “These photographs remind me why I work in the arts - they bring hope in a world that often feels difficult to live in,” she said. Also Read: Chennai Photo Biennale takes off; 16 exhibitions planned over 3 months Describing the partnership with Melissa Nolas, the founder of Children’s Photography Archive, as deeply rewarding, Gayatri said her team has learnt to unlearn the traditional structured teaching methods. “Melissa’s world is about what children shoot when they are not instructed at all,” Gayatri said.

‘I play at school’ by J Dhivyesh, a student of Class 5 from Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

Strong sense of ‘place’

“We started the process in August with an open call. We were overwhelmed by the responses, and the selection process was a balance of preserving the individuality of each project while finding commonalities in children’s perspectives,” Melissa explained. “What stood out strongly was the sense of place conveyed in the photographs, even when the projects weren’t about place. It’s a testament to how deeply embedded these initiatives are in their communities.” she said.

‘Gaza seen by its children’.

Stories from Gaza and beyond

The exhibition features projects curated under various themes, including 'I Play at School,' a collection of images showcasing camaraderie and friendship captured by students from CPB Prism. Sakshi, CPB’s organiser, explained that the photographs were curated from CPB's archive to highlight the moments of joy and creativity children experience, often in resource-limited settings. Also Read: At Chennai art show, women photographers transcend the label of gender A powerful segment of the exhibition features two projects from Gaza. The first, 'Gaza Seen by Its Children,' was initiated in 2012 by photographer Asma Seba. Working with six children in Gaza, Seba used photography as a therapeutic tool to help them process their trauma. The second, 'Eyes of Gaza,' was launched by the Ibn Rushd Fund and Katan Foundation during the 2020 lockdown. “These projects provide a rare glimpse into the everyday lives of Gaza residents, showing resilience and hope beyond the images of war and destruction we usually see,” explained Sakshi. Not just child’s play