Anita compared photography to ancient sculptures that freeze moments in time, explaining, "For the sculptor that was photography." As a dancer used to constant movement, she finds stillness in photography just as meaningful.

Encouraging people to explore photography more seriously, she said learning how to use our devices properly can turn ordinary pictures into powerful stories.

Neo-Bharatam: Mixing tradition with innovation

Known for creating Neo-Bharatam, a unique dance style, Anita described it in her interview as her way of blending classical dance with personal expression. "I wanted to share my own voice in a way others weren’t," she recalled about her early days, crediting her family for encouraging her to think differently.

While her approach faced criticism initially, she remained committed to making Bharatanatyam relevant for younger generations. Today, her work is recognised for reshaping the art form while honouring its roots.

Chennai: Hub for creative ideas

Anita spoke about Chennai as a city that has always embraced bold ideas.

"This city is like fertile soil where new concepts can grow," she remarked, highlighting how both classical and modern art thrive here. Events like the Margazhi festival showcase this balance, drawing audiences from all over the world, she added.

Presenting fresh ideas thoughtfully, she noted, is key to ensuring they are understood and appreciated by traditional audiences.

MeToo movement

Discussing the MeToo movement in cultural institutions, Anita stressed the importance of clear communication between teachers and students. Power dynamics can leave students vulnerable, but involving parents and encouraging open conversations can make a big difference.

While these issues aren’t unique to one institution, she called for collective efforts to ensure respect and safety in all learning environments.

"The fact that we’re talking about this is already progress," she noted with positivity.

Creativity and filter coffee

In a world obsessed with quick results, Anita urged young artists to take their time. Comparing creativity to brewing filter coffee, she said, "Art needs time—drip by drip, layer by layer." Rushing for fame or success can take away the depth that makes art meaningful.

She pointed to Chennai’s art scene as a great example of balancing tradition and modernity, with initiatives like the Other Festival and the Chennai Photo Biennale celebrating this duality.

As she continues to break boundaries and inspire others, Anita Ratnam remains focused on creating art that resonates with the next generation. From reimagining dance to championing fairness in the arts, her story is a reminder of how persistence and creativity can go a long way to make a difference in the world.

