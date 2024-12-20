The much-anticipated Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) is set to return for its fourth edition, offering an in-depth exploration of the world of photography. With Goethe-Institut Chennai as the primary partner and The Federal as the media partner, the photo festival will kick off on December 20, and run until March 16, 2025.

It will feature a rich lineup of exhibitions, events, and programmes, transforming Chennai into a vibrant hub for lens-based art.

The theme for this year’s edition — Why Photograph? — draws inspiration from renowned visual artist and Hasselblad Award winner Dayanita Singh, whose work critically examines the evolving role of photography in today’s image-saturated world.

Two-phase event

The biennale will unfold in two phases: Phase One will run from December 20, 2024, to January 17, 2025, while Phase Two will begin on January 17, 2025, and continue until March 16, 2025.

Also read: How still photography is trying to keep its cool against the onslaught of videos

Across the three-month festival, over 16 exhibitions will be held at various public spaces and galleries throughout Chennai, offering a platform for both Indian and international photographers.

One of the key exhibitions of Phase 1 is Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal ('Roots that Reach for the Sky'), a group show curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran. This exhibition at VR Chennai brings together 12 photographers from Tamil Nadu, each capturing the rich cultural landscape of the region. The works reflect diverse personal and collective narratives, offering a visual exploration of the state's vibrant heritage and identity.

Another significant exhibition featured in Phase 1 is 'It’s time. To see. To be seen', which highlights the role of women photographers in contemporary society. Opening at Lalit Kala Akademi, the exhibition showcases works by well-known artists such as Ann Griffin, Bhumika Saraswati, and Delphine Diallo. Through their photography, these artists challenge traditional narratives, use the medium to assert their presence, and redefine the representation of women’s experiences.

Children's photography projects

In Phase 2, visitors will be able to explore 'What Makes Me Click!', a special exhibition that celebrates and spotlights 20 photography projects created by children from around the globe. It also offers an interactive experience designed by The Architecture Story with engaging activities such as pinhole cameras and other hands-on elements that invite visitors of all ages to explore the world of photography.

Also read: World Photography Day: 10 most iconic photographers from around the globe

In a world where images are consumed at an ever-increasing rate, the biennale seeks to offer a space for audiences to slow down and engage more deeply with the art form.

Alongside the exhibitions, the event will also feature workshops, artist talks, screenings, and discussions that will allow attendees to explore the future of photography and its impact on contemporary society.