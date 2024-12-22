The Chennai Photo Biennale’s main exhibition, 'Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal’ ('Roots that reach for the sky'), curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran and underway at VR Chennai, explores the concept that identity is not a singular, fixed idea but a complex blend of diverse stories and voices.

The exhibition moves beyond traditional representations of Tamil identity, inviting viewers to engage with the evolving political and social landscape.

The Chennai Photo Biennale, a three-month event showcasing a rich lineup of exhibitions, events, and programmes, is expected to transform Chennai into a vibrant hub for lens-based art. The Federal is the media partner for the event.

Dravidian, Dalit imprints Featuring 12 Tamil-origin photographers, the works that are part of Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal examine the tension between the personal and the public, highlighting the complexities that exist beyond simple categories. Drawing inspiration from the Dravidian and Dalit movements, the exhibition challenges the notion of a singular national identity — “we are one in one nation” — and instead celebrates the “Tamil new wave of the many,” emphasising the richness and multiplicity of Tamil identities. Also read: Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: Rewriting Dalit identity politics, and conventions Curator Nageswaran explains that the project, over a year in the making, is rooted in a metaphor inspired by Muthukumar Asan, a lyricist from Sholavandhan, Tamil Nadu. The theme of the exhibition echoes the idea that new roots may grow in unexpected directions, defying traditional expectations, he adds. Themes of caste, patriarchy Among the standout works in the exhibition is Bengaluru-based artist Krithika Sriram’s Beloved Daughter. Her piece reflects on her personal history and the oppressive structures of caste and patriarchy. "My work is inspired by author Bama Faustina Soosaira’s book Karukku, an autobiography where she reflects on her Tamil Dalit experience as a woman," Krithika shares. "I found it incredibly inspiring, and I wanted to respond to the text through my art. I created these images with my mother in Chennai, as we both found the text deeply moving when we read it," she says. Also read: No, Nirmala Sitharaman, patriarchy isn’t a ‘leftist jargon’; it’s the system we live in Another compelling contribution comes from artist Brindha Anantharaman with her work Jottings of the Unloved. “My work is focused on the mindscape, not the landscape,” Brindha says. Memories of an ‘unloved child’